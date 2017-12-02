The Cheetahs scored a 28-21 win over the Scarlets in Bloemfontein on Saturday night to go into a month long PRO 14 break in a healthy log position.

But most importantly‚ they are 10 points clear of the fourth-placed Cardiff Blues in the race for a third play-off berth.

Tries from centre William Small-Smith and two from wing Craig Barry was enough to carry the Cheetahs to a famous victory over the Welsh club.

Cheetahs’ flyhalf Fred Zeilinga contributed 13 points from three penalties and two conversions while the Scarlets scored two tries via Jesse Davis and Ioan Nicholas.

Dan Jones kicked two penalties and a conversion and Tom Prydie also landed a late penalty.

But it was Barry‚ on loan from Western Province‚ who caught the eye with a superb solo try on the hour mark. He fielded a kick‚ 65-metres from the Scarlets tryline and set off on a mazy run.

Barry swerved and shimmied his way through five would-be tacklers to score one of the tries of the season.

It was also the score that broke the game open and gave the Cheetahs enough breathing room to ensure the visitors were always playing catch-up.

Barry added his second 10 minutes later and from there it was just about holding the visitors at bay until the end.

Scorers:

Cheetahs

Tries:

William Small-Smith‚ Craig Barry (2)

Conversions:

Fred Zeilinga (2)

Penalties:

Fred Zeilinga (3)

Scarlets

Tries:

Jessie Davis‚ Ioan Nicholas

Conversion:

Dan Jones

Penalties:

Dan Jones (2)‚ Tom Prydie