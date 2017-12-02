Sport

Cheetahs beat Scarlets to move third in Pro 14 Conference A standings

02 December 2017 - 21:58 By Craig Ray
William Small-Smith of the Toyota Cheetahs scoring his try during the Guinness Pro14 match between Toyota Cheetahs and Scarlets at Toyota Stadium on December 02, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
William Small-Smith of the Toyota Cheetahs scoring his try during the Guinness Pro14 match between Toyota Cheetahs and Scarlets at Toyota Stadium on December 02, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Image: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Image

The Cheetahs scored a 28-21 win over the Scarlets in Bloemfontein on Saturday night to go into a month long PRO 14 break in a healthy log position.

But most importantly‚ they are 10 points clear of the fourth-placed Cardiff Blues in the race for a third play-off berth.

Tries from centre William Small-Smith and two from wing Craig Barry was enough to carry the Cheetahs to a famous victory over the Welsh club.

Cheetahs’ flyhalf Fred Zeilinga contributed 13 points from three penalties and two conversions while the Scarlets scored two tries via Jesse Davis and Ioan Nicholas.

Dan Jones kicked two penalties and a conversion and Tom Prydie also landed a late penalty.

But it was Barry‚ on loan from Western Province‚ who caught the eye with a superb solo try on the hour mark. He fielded a kick‚ 65-metres from the Scarlets tryline and set off on a mazy run.

Barry swerved and shimmied his way through five would-be tacklers to score one of the tries of the season.

It was also the score that broke the game open and gave the Cheetahs enough breathing room to ensure the visitors were always playing catch-up.

Barry added his second 10 minutes later and from there it was just about holding the visitors at bay until the end.

Scorers:

Cheetahs

Tries:

William Small-Smith‚ Craig Barry (2)

Conversions:

Fred Zeilinga (2)

Penalties:

Fred Zeilinga (3)

Scarlets

Tries:

Jessie Davis‚ Ioan Nicholas

Conversion:

Dan Jones

Penalties:

Dan Jones (2)‚ Tom Prydie

READ MORE:

Pressure mounts on coach Allister Coetzee as Boks go down to Wales

The pre match battle cry for this test outside the November test window demanded one last surge.
Sport
5 hours ago

Blitzboks beat New Zealand to win the Dubai Sevens

The Blitzboks made the perfect start to the defence of their HSBC World Sevens Series title by winning the season-opening tournament in Dubai on ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Boks look to summon one last big effort in Cardiff

So‚ it has come down to this. A depleted Wales and South Africa go into combat in the Principality Stadium for one last time this year‚ in a ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Wales game will define us this year‚' says Bok lock Lood de Jager

He stopped short of saying all of the Springboks’ toil this year will be defined by the result of their clash against Wales on Saturday‚ but from his ...
Sport
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Wits crowned Telkom Knockout champions with win over Celtic Soccer
  2. Pressure mounts on coach Allister Coetzee as Boks go down to Wales Rugby
  3. Cheetahs beat Scarlets to move third in Pro 14 Conference A standings Sport
  4. Blitzboks beat New Zealand to win the Dubai Sevens Rugby
  5. Memela says intelligent Sredojevic will deliver trophies at Pirates Soccer

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem

Related articles

  1. Pressure mounts on coach Allister Coetzee as Boks go down to Wales Rugby
  2. Blitzboks beat New Zealand to win the Dubai Sevens Rugby
  3. Blitzboks and New Zealand to face off in Dubai Sevens final Rugby
  4. Blitzboks into Dubai semis Rugby
  5. Blitzboks top Pool A in Dubai, face Samoa Rugby
  6. Boks look to summon one last big effort in Cardiff Rugby
  7. 'Wales game will define us this year‚' says Bok lock Lood de Jager Rugby
  8. Boks to face England twice at altitude Rugby
  9. City of Cape Town council react with shock to Benni McCarthy's open letter Soccer
  10. Blitzboks make winning start in Dubai Rugby
  11. Drought closes Athlone Stadium and 12 other Cape soccer pitches Soccer
  12. Coetzee concentrating on slaying the dragon Rugby
  13. Allister Coetzee unfazed by guillotine hanging over his head Rugby
  14. Coetzee giddy at Gelant’s elevation into Bok XV Rugby
X