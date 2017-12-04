MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax

From soccer and sprinting to boxing, you name the sport, Showmax has something for you. And thanks to the design of the Showmax app, downloading and streaming them is as fast as MotoGP racing motorbikes!

When you download over Wi-Fi, you’re able to watch your shows offline for free, without using any data – which is perfect for those road trips and rural holiday destinations. Find out how to download here.

Fastest was filmed in 2011 when Italian motorcycle champion Valentino Rossi broke his leg at the Italian MotoGP. So what? Lots of guys get injured – except he isn’t any ordinary rider. He’s the best of the best and has been doing this job since he could first pop a wheelie.

“This is my job and my life,” he says. “I don’t think I can do anything but twist the grip and go fast. It is me. Motorcycling is my heart.”

Instead of calling it quits on the season, Rossi lets cameras follow him through his surgery, physio sessions and fitness tests to prove to his team and the MotoGP doctors that he’s ready to ride again within a month.

“It was not easy at all. But I cannot sit at home and play PlayStation. I need to be on the motorcycle,” Rossi said at the time. “I would not change a thing. These things happen but you must come back and finish.” Watch now »

Someone in the sporting world who would like to change one or two details of his career is legendary heavyweight boxer “Iron” Mike Tyson, aka the baddest man on the planet. In this doccie, he talks about growing up in Hell’s Kitchen, his troubled childhood, and biting off Evander Holyfield’s ear in their 1997 bout … plus a little about his actual boxing.

“I’m not a professional criminal. I am a boxer. I am a fighter. I have been fighting my whole life and I will fight until the day I die,” he explains.

But Tyson the man is different from Tyson the brutal punching machine. Did you know that he loves pigeons? That he’s a proud father? And that he’d rather spend time reading the Qur’an than sitting in casinos until 4am?

“People have a misconception of the person that I am,” says Tyson. “That’s not who I am anymore. I am afraid of becoming that person again.”

Don’t miss the HBO movie Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth, on Showmax from December 1 to 31. Watch now »

If you’re looking for something with a little more drama and goal-line action, Showmax has you covered with soccer too. In The Class of ’92, meet Manchester United’s iconic 1992 Youth Group who became champions with the Red Devils – David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and brothers Gary and Phillip Neville.

Was it easy being in the spotlight? “Not at all,” says Beckham. “But all we wanted to do was play football. And there is no bigger team in the world than Manchester United.” Watch now »