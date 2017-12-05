The field for this year’s Joburg Open has been increased from 206 to 240 professionals and they will battle it out for a share of the R16,5 million purse and the three qualifying spots for The Open Championship up for grabs next season.

In a major change this year‚ the Asian Tour has been added as the third sanctioning tour to endorse the Joburg Open along with longstanding PGA’s the Sunshine Tour and European Tour.

Some of the biggest names from the three tours billed for the tournament include the Sunshine Tour’s Louis Oosthuizen‚ former tournament champions Richard Sterne‚ Haydn Porteus and Darren Fichardt.

The 240 professionals will take to the immaculate and championship conditioned greens at Firethorn and Bushwillow courses at Randpark Golf Club starting on 7 December before the cut is made at close of play on Friday.

The remaining 65 professionals‚ including ties‚ proceed to the final two rounds‚ which will be played on Saturday and Sunday at Firethorn Course.

“We have brought out a range of delicious food trucks and craft stalls in the public facility operated by select group of young and sassy entrepreneurs for the enjoyment of spectators in true Joburg style‚” said Bongi Mokaba‚ Events Director of the City of Joburg and Tournament Promoter of the 12th edition of the Joburg Open.

Another annual initiative which continues this year is the hosting of the Joburg Open Golf Development Clinic which will see 10 pro golfers share their knowledge with more than 80 youths from communities such as Alexandra and Eldorado Park.

The golf clinic is part of the Joburg Open Legacy Project supported by the City‚ which works to demystify the notion that golf is an elite sport and by ploughing back into communities through the investment in infrastructure.

“We are excited about enhancements to the Joburg Open‚ which now proudly stands as the only tri-sanctioned tournament in South Africa.

"As we prepare to welcome both the professionals and spectators to the tournament‚ we are in awe of the growth and global recognition the tournament is receiving‚ which demonstrates our ability to host world class events‚” added Mokaba.