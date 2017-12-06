Sport

Athletics SA announce three-meet track-and-field grand series

06 December 2017 - 13:47 By David Isaacson
Elroy Gelant of Athletics Central North West leads the pack immediately after the start during the ASA 10km Championships on Saturday November 04, 2017 in Nelspruit, South Africa.
Image: Roger Sedres/ImageSA/Gallo Images

Athletics South Africa (ASA) on Wednesday announced a three-meet track-and-field grand series for March next year with total prize money of R1,365-million.

The meets will be at Ruimsig on March 1‚ Tuks on March 7 and Paarl on March 22.

There will be 10 to 12 disciplines at each event‚ with around R45‚000 allotted for each.

Michael Meyer‚ one of the organisers working with ASA‚ hinted that international athletes could be invited.

“We’ve got to have Akani Simbine [and the guys] challenged.”

Simbine‚ fifth in the 100m at the Rio Olympics‚ was among the sprint stars who attended the launch‚ along with 2015 200m world championship bronze medallist Anaso Jobodwana and former SA 100m record-holder Henricho Bruintjies.

