Sport

Tiger Woods still a major threat, say Calcavecchia and Janzen

07 December 2017 - 11:24 By Reuters
Tiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas on December 3, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas.
Tiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany, Bahamas on December 3, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas.
Image: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images/AFP

The show that Tiger Woods put on last week in his latest comeback from injury was enough to convince a pair of major winners that he may still be able to triumph in golf's blue riband events.

Woods swung freely and with no sign of back pain at the Hero World Challenge, finishing tied for ninth in the 18-man exhibition which featured eight of the world's top 10 golfers.

Mark Calcavecchia saw enough to know it would be foolish to write off the former world number one.

"His name is Tiger Woods after all. You don't just forget that he has won 14 majors and 79 (PGA Tour) tournaments," the former British Open winner told a conference call to promote the Diamond Resorts Invitational.

"I watched most of last week and I was very impressed with a lot of things. He's going at it full speed, he's certainly not holding back trying to protect what we all thought was still going to be a tender back."

Following spinal fusion surgery and a lengthy layoff, Woods arrived at the Bahamas event ranked 1,199th but after posting a 31 on his opening nine holes, his odds to win the US Masters in April dropped to 15-1, according to one Las Vegas bookmaker.

In August, he had opened at 100-1 odds to win the year's first major.

Calcavecchia said Woods, who remains four majors behind Jack Nicklaus's record of 18, would be well served to play in more events than usual to get into a groove.

While Woods drove the ball as well as he had in a decade, he was rusty when it came to chipping, but that was no concern for twice US Open winner Lee Janzen.

"Tiger Woods has a variable that is unmeasurable that you can never count him out," said Janzen.

"He always has in his pocket somewhere the ability to do something dramatic and to pull off the right shot at the right time.

"His putting looked really good. But if he regains that touch with chipping I would be surprised if he wasn't in contention in a major."

Woods will turn 42 on December 30 and the competition he faces from the game's younger players is deeper than in his prime.

But just as Nicklaus came out of nowhere to win the 1986 Masters at the age of 46, Janzen felt the same could be in store for Woods.

"That is the biggest question, can he win a major now because he is playing against a bunch of Tiger clones, basically," he said.

"All these young guys are playing like he used to play and it isn't just one of them.

"So he has to beat the younger version of himself now and there's a handful of them, at least.

"But just like Jack Nicklaus, when they tried to write him off he showed everybody that he wasn't done yet." 

READ MORE:

The stakes could not be higher at this year’s Joburg Open

The field for this year’s Joburg Open has been increased from 206 to 240 professionals and they will battle it out for a share of the R16.5 million ...
Sport
2 days ago

Tiger Woods' return is a boon for romantics and cynics

Tiger Woods' history is full of myth and manipulation and his comeback this week adds yet another twist.
Sport
4 days ago

China makes comeback to golf calendar

China has jumped "back in bed" with international golf federations in a bid to help the country's players flourish, says the chief executive of ...
Sport
11 days ago

Defending champion Noren knows what it takes to win

The narrowest victory margin at the Nedbank Golf Challenge since it became an official European Tour event four years ago has been two strokes.
Sport
28 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Embattled Komphela blames ailing Chiefs' poor form on social media Soccer
  2. Blitzboks at full strength for Cape Town Sevens leg  Rugby
  3. Tiger Woods still a major threat, say Calcavecchia and Janzen Sport
  4. Baroka FC coach desperately trying to find the form that helped beat Chiefs Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
Zodwa challenges DJ Tira to dance off

Related articles

  1. The stakes could not be higher at this year’s Joburg Open Sport
  2. Tiger Woods' return is a boon for romantics and cynics Sport
  3. China makes comeback to golf calendar Sport
  4. Tiger ‘pain free’ and ready for return, says Day Sport
  5. Defending champion Noren knows what it takes to win Sport
  6. Who will tame the Gary Player Country Club? Sport
  7. Time for change says legendary Ernie Els, as Internationals look to 2019 Sport
  8. McIlroy back in the groove at British Masters Sport
  9. Spieth leads top-ranked Johnson by three at Northern Trust Sport
  10. It's just like déjà vu for Louis the second Sport
X