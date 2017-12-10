Ernie Els eyes Joburg Open's finish with confidence

Ernie Els will be one of the many keeping a close eye on the Monday finish of a Joburg Open that was hit by a heavy thunderstorm at Randpark on Sunday.

Play was suspended at 13:00 on Sunday, and with India’s Shubhankar Sharma leading by four strokes with 11 holes to play on the Firethorn course.

South African Erik van Rooyen is his nearest challenger on 18 under par and with 10 holes of his final round remaining.

The decision was made on Sunday by the tri-sanctioning tours of the Sunshine Tour,

European Tour and Asian Tour that this will definitely be a 72-hole tournament.

Before the storm, Van Rooyen had turned what looked like a comfortable march towards victory for Sharma into something of a contest.

The Indian golfer led by five strokes at the start of the round and then birdied the second hole to move six shots clear of the field.

Van Rooyen then made four birdies in five holes from the third and suddenly the South African was having thoughts of a win of his own.

But as passionate a supporter of South African golf as he is, Els will be very interested in Sharma’s progress in this tournament.

That’s because he saw the talent that was developing in the 21-year-old when they first met when Sharma was 11.

“Ernie Els came to play at the Delhi Golf Club in 2007,” Sharma explained as he waited around the whole of Sunday afternoon during the delay.

“Ernie finished his second round in the tournament that year and was doing a golf clinic.

He did it for about 45 minutes. I was one of those in the gallery watching him. He’s a legend in India.

Everybody respects him a lot. There were about 300 people watching.

“At the end of the clinic he asked for two or three kids to come and hit a few shots. I was one of them. The others were really small kids and they had to use his clubs, so they struggled. I was the last to hit and Ernie came up to me and said, ‘You see this seven iron, you’ve got to hit it off the centre of the face’. I took the club and hit two really good shots. He was so happy and everyone started clapping.

“Ernie said to me, ‘You’re a really good player. I can see from your pre-shot routine as well. Do you want to be a professional one day?’

“I said, ‘Yes and maybe I can play with you someday’. Then he gave me his business card and signed it and said, ‘Well when you grow up I’ll be your agent’. I still have that card.”

Sharma is recognized as the next great star of Indian golf. Should he go on to win the Joburg Open on Monday, he may well just get a phone call from his new “agent”.