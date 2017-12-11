Shubhankhar Sharma wins Joburg Open





“It feels fantastic,” Sharma said of his victory. “I’m glad I made the decision to come here after thinking about not coming. It has been absolutely fantastic and the people are very welcoming. I don’t think I will ever forget this week. This is my first win on the Asian Tour and the European Tour so it means a lot to me.”



Despite having a five-stroke lead at the start of the final round, Sharma stayed true to his strategy of playing aggressively.



“On the first day there were 240 players. I was just trying to play two good rounds to make the cut and the cut was really low. I was playing well and had a great start on the second day which got things going for me. As soon as I reached -13 after two days, I thought I had a chance to win.



“The only thing I was telling myself was to stay aggressive. I never wanted to be defensive. Even when I was leading I never thought of defending my lead. I actually set a target of 25 under.”



Sharma also led the three qualifying spots into The Open from this tournament. Van Rooyen and Shaun Norris took the other two for next year’s Major at Carnoustie.