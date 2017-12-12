Sport

Athletics SA splash big cash at Wayde‚ Caster and other heroes

12 December 2017 - 15:55 By David Isaacson
Luvo Manyonga during the SA Sports Awards at Emperors Palace on November 12, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Athletics SA (ASA)‚ the once near-bankrupt federation that is now in the black to the tune of millions‚ announced on Tuesday it would pay R710 000 for the medal-winning efforts of its world championship stars.

Wayde van Niekerk will pocket R250 000 for his efforts at the showpiece in London in August — R150 000 for his 400m gold and R100 000 for the 200m silver.

ASA made the announcement in a circular to its members.

SA’s other double medallist‚ Caster Semenya‚ will get R230 000 for winning the 800m gold and the 1500m bronze.

The nation’s other world champion‚ long-jumper Luvo Manyonga‚ will receive R150 000 and the bronze medallist behind him‚ Ruswahl Samaai‚ will be R80000 richer.

ASA said incentives for breaking SA senior and junior records would be paid in January without disclosing how much that would cost.

The sports body boasted an excess of nearly R5-million for 2016 after recording a R13.2-million deficit the previous year.

READ MORE:

Lower qualifying standards, but smaller Commonwealth team

South Africa's qualifying standards for the 2018 Commonwealth Games are exactly half as tough as last time around, but the team size will be ...
Sport
2 days ago

Jobodwana ready to put his best foot forward after two years in recovery

Local sprinter learns to trust his body again after two lean years
Sport
2 days ago

Moscow says Russian Olympic ban designed to sour pre-election mood

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that a decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) this week to ban the Russian ...
Sport
4 days ago

Get set for great all-SA sprint rivalry at new track series

A new local track and field series could usher in one of the most mouthwatering all-South African sprint rivalries next year as Anaso Jobodwana and ...
Sport
6 days ago
