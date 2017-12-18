The world 200m butterfly champion got surprised last night when organisers at the Commonwealth Games trials in Durban called his race some 20 minutes ahead of schedule.

“I don’t like to make excuses‚ I hadn’t even suited up‚” said Le Clos‚ who won in 1min 58.01sec — slower than the 1:56 he had targeted.

“But it was slow‚ let’s be honest‚” added the star swimmer who had had recently warned that because of the hard work he had been doing in training since his last race last month‚ his times would be less than impressive at the King’s Park pool.

In the last race of the night Le Clos won the 100m freestyle in 49.74‚ ahead of Calvyn Justus (50.35) and Leith Shankland (50.51)‚ who also beat the qualifying times.

Shankland‚ a year away from becoming a chartered accountant‚ returned to the pool recently after more than two years in retirement to lose excess weight he’d picked up.

Having rediscovered the joy of the sport‚ he’s gunning for Gold Coast 2018 in April to add to the Games medals he won at Glasgow 2014.