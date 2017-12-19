Sport

Coetzee finally gets it right

19 December 2017 - 13:08 By David Isaacson in Durban
Ryan Coetzee Men Open 100 LC Meter Freestyle during day 3 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games Swimming Trials at Kings Park Swimming Pool on December 18, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Ryan Coetzee Men Open 100 LC Meter Freestyle during day 3 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games Swimming Trials at Kings Park Swimming Pool on December 18, 2017 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Ryan Coetzee has missed qualifying for every major international gala the past few years‚ but on Tuesday morning he finally got it right as he clocked the fastest time in the 100m butterfly heats.

The 22-year-old accounting student in Tennessee was even quicker than Chad Le Clos‚ touching in a 52.57sec personal best in a separate heat.

Le Clos’s 53.20 was also good enough for the 54.12 qualifying mark designated by Swimming SA (SSA).

“I’m very happy‚” said a beaming Coetzee‚ who was congratulated at the warm-up pool soon afterwards by Le Clos.

“It’s been a tough four years‚” he said‚ explaining he had missed out on the last Commonwealth showpiece at Glasgow 2014‚ as well as the world championships earlier this year and the Rio Olympics last year.

“It’s been a little bit of a struggle‚ a lot of little things needed fixing and it finally happened.”

Coetzee had missed out in a few other events at this gala‚ and the one qualifying mark he had achieved‚ albeit unofficially in the 50m butterfly‚ is not recognised by SSA because it’s not an Olympic event.

“After last night’s 100m freestyle‚ it wasn’t too good‚ to come out and do my best is a relief.”

The former Affies pupil had flown back for this gala and will return to the US the day after Christmas.

Cameron van der Burgh (50m breaststroke)‚ Tatjana Schoenmaker (100m breaststroke) and Erin Gallagher (100m freestyle) posted additional qualifying times in the heats.

So far 20 swimmers have achieved SSA’s qualifying times.

READ MORE:

Justin Gatlin fires coach, faces new doping probe after report

World 100-metres champion Justin Gatlin, twice suspended for doping, could face another scandal after The Daily Telegraph reported Monday that ...
Sport
6 hours ago

23 SA athletes qualify for Commonwealth Games

A total of 23 athletes have met the qualifying criteria set by Athletics SA (ASA) for the Commonwealth Games next year.
Sport
5 days ago

Athletics SA splash big cash at Wayde‚ Caster and other heroes

Athletics SA (ASA)‚ the once near-bankrupt federation that is now in the black to the tune of millions‚ announced on Tuesday it would pay R710 000 ...
Sport
7 days ago

Lower qualifying standards, but smaller Commonwealth team

South Africa's qualifying standards for the 2018 Commonwealth Games are exactly half as tough as last time around, but the team size will be ...
Sport
9 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy is a legend‚ says Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  2. Zimbabwe won't have to deal with De Villiers just‚ but Steyn's still there Cricket
  3. The Titans will be the team to beat in the Momentum One Day Cup‚ says Cook Cricket
  4. Irene Country Club confirmed as venue for SA's Davis Cup tie  Sport
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

New ANC top six announced #ANC54
The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race

Related articles

  1. Jobodwana ready to put his best foot forward after two years in recovery Sport
  2. Moscow says Russian Olympic ban designed to sour pre-election mood Sport
  3. Get set for great all-SA sprint rivalry at new track series Sport
  4. Athletics SA announce three-meet track-and-field grand series Sport
  5. Safa sitting pretty with cool bank balance Sport
  6. Salute to Tannie Ans, the wind beneath Wayde's wings Sport
  7. Athletics SA at it again devising tough qualifying standards Sport
  8. Sports Star Manyonga to spearhead powerful long-jump trio at world champs Sport
  9. Manyonga's tik to glory story earns him Laureus nomination Sport
  10. Namibian athlete Fredericks heard by Paris judge in Rio Olympics probe Sport
  11. Flanagan runs for people of the Big Apple Sport
X