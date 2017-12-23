Players‚ coaches and administrators have had plenty to say in the previous 12 months about happenings on and off the pitch.

TimesLIVE picks out the quotes that tell the story of the previous year in South African football.

Orlando Pirates owner Irvin Khoza after the rage of his team’s fans as they lost 6-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld and invaded the pitch

“Violence is not an answer. Violence diminishes your reasons no matter how good they are. Now we are talking about violence and not the reason why you stood up.

"Whether it be out of frustration‚ resignation‚ or legitimate protest once it becomes violent all the reasons diminish even if they are good or legitimate.

"Violence in sport‚ especially football‚ has got a name around the world‚ it is called hooliganism. When you participate in violence in sport you are a hooligan.”

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane told his players to stop ‘showboating’ during the 6-0 drubbing of Pirates

”I am always against it. I don’t like it. You need to respect Pirates. You saw what happened today [with the violence]. Imagine if we started to showboat‚ worse would have happened because you are playing with the emotions of people.

"I know it’s flavour‚ [fans] love it. It’s good for TV. I know people like it. It’s good for township football. I grew up in a township. I know when you have tricks [you’re like a] top player. In townships‚ as long as you juggle and do tricks‚ everybody says you're a good player.

"There are a lot of players in the PSL who do tricks but they don’t go anywhere and you know them. They don’t even play for Bafana Bafana.”

Mosimane revels in Sundowns’ African Super Cup success over TP Mazembe

“It’s unbelievable‚ what an emotional night. It was coming‚ it had to come.

We were a little bit nervous in front of goals but I know it’s coming here in Loftus and in Atteridgeville‚ the goal will come. They had to crack‚ guys. We dominated.

There is no dispute on this game‚ we dominated Mazembe‚ we closed down Rainford Kalaba‚ we closed down Solomon Asante‚ we made sure that Nathan Sinkala doesn’t bring the ball back easy‚ we stole a little bit of ball from [Daniel Nii] Adjei‚ we were unbelievable‚ what a night.”

Coach Steve Komphela on the constant pressure of being Kaizer Chiefs

“I think every team that plays against us‚ to them it is a great occasion‚ which puts a lot of pressure. I am sure throughout the week as they prepared they said 'Boys‚ it's Chiefs and you know what it is at stake'. They look at Chiefs and say 'We have to topple these ones to be on that level'.

"Maybe one should look at it from that point of view."

Mosimane following a provocative altercation with opposing officials after his side were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by Lamontville Golden Arrows

“The manager of Arrows came right into my technical area. Maybe there is a plot against me. I don’t know. The PSL take me out for days or for a lot of games.

"People are putting their people to come against me. I feel unprotected. When I react I’m “a loose cannon”. That’s my life‚ that’s my story in PSL. And who cares about me? People are coming towards me to cause problems.”

Kaizer Chiefs were forced to hand a Premier Soccer League debut to goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma in their 3-2 loss to Cape Town City after injuries to Itumeleng Khune and Brilliant Khuzwayo

“I felt it was a dream. I didn’t and still can’t believe it. Even when I got home‚ I still thought it was a dream. I was a bit nervous. My teammates spoke to me and told me to enjoy the moment. I knew it was going to be tough but I gave it my all during the match. I settled down quickly in the game.”

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt underplays his club’s success in taking the title

“Who would have ever thought a club like Bidvest Wits could win a league title? Never in their history have they won a league title.

The last three or four years we've been close – third‚ third‚ second – and I knew and I could feel it; it's there‚ it's just that we needed [something extra]. I mean look at our squad‚ it's decimated again‚ we're struggling with players but anyway we got over the hurdle."

Congratulations pour in for Stuart Baxter after South Africa beat Nigeria in a competitive international for the first time in the African Nations Cup qualifiers in June

“I've never had so many text messages after a game. I mean‚ I started scrolling‚ and it just went on. I think there are about 50‚ and I don't know how I'm going to answer them all – I think I'll be up until midnight trying to. But I think that's a reflection of how important it was to so many people. And the players have been magnificent. Because I've come in at such short notice‚ it's been compromised preparations.”

Benni McCarthy knew what the call from Cape Town City chairman John Comitis was all about … and still took the job as new coach

“I was a bit scared to pick up the phone because I knew that would be the end of my five-year plan. I wanted to finish my coaching badges and to educate myself properly.

But I knew by picking up the phone my plans would go down the toilet. John gave it to me! I tried to explain to him about my five-year plan but he said: 'Just come home and lets take it from there'."

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan promises a full investigation into the stampede that caused the death of two and injured 16 others at the Carling Black Label Cup clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

“We offer our sincere condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives.

We are going to ask for a full report and institute a full investigation on what transpired and the cause for the stampede. I would also like to wish the injured speedy recovery.

A football match is supposed to be a place of entertainment. What happened at FNB Stadium is very unfortunate.”

Micho Sredojevic says the opportunity to return to Orlando Pirates was too hard to resist

“I got a call that was too hard to resist from a club of this magnitude.

Dr Khoza‚ I call him my football father and it was too irresistible not to accept.

But in 25 years of coaching‚ this will be one of my biggest challenges. Since I left Pirates 10 years ago‚ I have been on a journey of football studies throughout Africa. I will do everything possible to turn around the fortunes of the club to put them back among the best‚ with the required results and performance.

I believe I have experience and what it takes to meet the ambitions of the club. It is a huge challenge for me. I feel extremely responsible towards the chairman and the club.”

McCarthy on the nerves before his coaching debut at Cape Town City‚ which resulted in a 1-0 win over Polokwane City

"I don’t think I’ve ever needed to go to the toilet as much as I did in the three hours before this game. I’ve been in situations like this before‚ so it was weird. Even the players were laughing at how nervous I was. The other coaches were saying: ‘Are you OK’. I’d go there (to the toilet) and there would be nothing. It must have happened about five times!”

Baxter after a massive blow to Bafana Bafana’s World Cup hopes as they went down to the Cape Verde Islands on Friday

"We went into back-foot mode‚ not taking responsibility on the ball‚ losing the ball too easily‚ and it was a little bit of rabbit in the headlights.

I think the importance of the game affected a few of the players‚ they didn't reach their normal standard. When we came out for the second half we showed we can play. We had more of an attitude problem than a technical problem‚ and the players that were not playing so well in first half‚ they played better.

So we can find the referee was the villain of the piece and say the boy balls were cheating when they were not throwing the ball back. But they are not reasons‚ it smacks of excuses. The real thing was us. For a period we didn't cope at the right level.”

Mosimane talks about former assistant Rhulani Mokoena‚ who moved to Orlando Pirates at the start of the season and came up against his former boss for the first time

"Rhulani's got my book. He knows everything‚ and you could see the way they played‚ how they did things that they know. We are usually dominant‚ but we were not dominant. He's clever‚ he's smart‚ he knows everything. He was with me‚ I took him from Under-19 and the book is there [with him].

Because he's an intelligent boy‚ he eats [studies] the book quickly and he can put it to use. We couldn't even play easily from the back.”

Baxter reflects on Bafana Bafana’s elimination from the World Cup after losing at home to Senegal in Polokwane

“I still believe had we taken all our chances‚ we could be speaking a different story altogether. But those are the finer margins of winning and not winning. We are not far off the top sides on the continent despite having a frustrating evening during the Senegal game.

Going forward‚ certain older players will have to be phased out but I won’t make wholesale changes.”

Komphela after offering a conciliatory handshake to a vocal critic in the stands as Kaizer Chiefs were beaten by Bidvest Wits in the semifinal of the Telkom Knockout

“These are human beings‚ when they are angry they will obviously show their anger. When they are happy‚ they show their appreciation. And I went there just to go and greet‚ because he had been calling and calling.

At times they do call and tell you how they’re feeling‚ if they are not happy‚ it’s okay that they explain themselves.

We are not robots‚ we are human beings. We’ve got to listen to our people‚ when they are not happy we have to understand that.”

McCarthy gives his theory on why 11 of the previous 13 PSL games had ended in draws. “We are not in a beauty contest. We are here for the results and this is what counts

“You want my honest opinion? It’s bad refereeing‚ that’s what’s causing us to draw.

Why must I shy away when the referee can tell a player to f**k off and you must say the referees are good? That's what's causing the problem.

And as a coach and players you must be so frustrated standing on the side and seeing it happening week in and week out.

Every game is the same thing and you as coaches must just keep quiet because if you don't you are going to get fined [or] suspended. That's what’s causing the draws because you don't have the best officials.”

Sredojevic after Pirates ended the year with a defeat away against Free State Stars

“We are not in a beauty contest. We are here for the results and this is what counts. We didn't deserve to lose today but unfortunately football is like this‚ it's not what you deserve but what you get. We got nothing but we deserve more than what we got."