Sport

Banyana enjoy a successful 2017 but challenges lie in wait next year

24 December 2017 - 11:00 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Banyana Banyana players celebrate on their arrival at OR Tambo International Airport from winning the 2017 Cosafa Women's Championship.
Banyana Banyana players celebrate on their arrival at OR Tambo International Airport from winning the 2017 Cosafa Women's Championship.
Image: Gallo Images

The year ended a good note for the South African senior national women’s team after Banyana Banyana and 21-year old attacking midfielder Thembi Kgatlana where nominated for the Caf Awards to be held on 4 January 2018 in Accra‚ Ghana.

The announcement that Banyana Banyana and Kgatlana made the shortlist for the top three of Caf awards was made earlier this week by the football controlling body on the continent.

Banyana Banyana are up against tough competition in the form Ghana and Nigeria U20 national teams in the category of Women’s national team of the year and there is optimism that South African will come up tops.

On the other hand‚ the Mohlakeng-born Kgatlana faces stiff competition from Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala and Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene of Cameroon for the women’s player of the year award to enhance her growing reputation as one of the best players on the continent.

The nominations comes on the back of Banyana Banyana’s successful run in the Cosafa Cup Championship where they beat hosts Zimbabwe 2-1 in the final at in Bulawayo in September for their fourth victory in the competition.

In the process‚ interim head coach Desiree Ellis has made history by becoming the first South African‚ male or female‚ to win the Cosafa Cup Championship both as a player and a coach which is a commendable feat.

Ellis‚ who is a former Banyana Banyana captain and fans favourite to be given the job on a full-time basis‚ won her first gold medal in 2002 as a player and repeated the feat as a coach this year.

However‚ it does not get any easier for Banyana Banyana in the new year as they will be involved with the qualifiers for the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations where they have received a first round bye together with Nigeria‚ Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea.

In April‚ Banyana Banyana will play against the winner of the first round match between Lesotho and Swaziland to progress to the nest round of the qualification programme that will bring them closer to booking a ticket to the tournament in Ghana.

Qualification for the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations is vital as the winner‚ runner-up and third-place sides in Ghana will qualify for the Fifa Women's World Cup to be hosted by France in 2019.

To prepare for what is going to be a tough 2018‚ Safa has organised two friendly matches for Banyana Banyana against one of the tough European sides in the form of Sweden on January 18 and 21 in Cape Town.

“A match against Sweden is another step for Banyana Banyana as we build towards two major competitions‚ the qualification for the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana and the 2019 Fifa World Cup in France.

This is a chance for the South African Senior Women’s national team to go to the next level‚” said Safa president Danny Jordaan.

READ MORE:

Real Madrid's title hopes fade as Barcelona secure 3-0 'Clasico' win

Real Madrid's hopes of retaining their La Liga title appeared to be fading fast as goals from Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal propelled ...
Sport
22 hours ago

What players‚ coaches and administrators had to say during the year

Players‚ coaches and administrators have had plenty to say in the previous 12 months about happenings on and off the pitch.
Sport
1 day ago

We relive some of the best goals of 2017

There have been some fantastic goals scored in South African football over the last 12 months. TimesLIVE picks our top five‚ in no particular order.
Sport
1 day ago

Looking back at what turned out to be a disappointing footballing year for SA

When the footballing year 2017 is compared to other years of international competition‚ it will be ranked as a major disappointment for the South ...
Sport
2 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. SA cricket's five flops in 2017 Cricket
  2. PRO 14 gave SA a lifeline and an option for the future Rugby
  3. Banyana enjoy a successful 2017 but challenges lie in wait next year Sport
  4. Notable sporting moments of 2017 Sport
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
ICYMI: #ANC54 elective conference in 90 seconds

Related articles

  1. Muhsin Ertugral has enjoyed success with Ajax Cape Town in the past Soccer
  2. Players who bounced back to resurrect their careers this year Soccer
  3. Referees and match commissioners to attend a refresher course in January Soccer
  4. Abandoned clash between AmaZulu and Celtic to be replayed in January Soccer
  5. Muhsin Ertugral named as head coach at Ajax Cape Town after Menzo exit Soccer
  6. Bafana Bafana end the year in 81st place on the global FIFA rankings Soccer
  7. Zwane, Madisha, Mweene sign contract extensions with Sundowns Soccer
  8. Thabo Rakhale joins Chippa United from Orlando Pirates Soccer
  9. Steve Komphela to keep Kaizer Chiefs working hard through Christmas Soccer
  10. PSL announces 2018 calendar Soccer
  11. McCarthy incensed after referee takes selfies with Sundowns players Soccer
X