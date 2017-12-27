Despite the postponement of the Global T20 league‚ Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Chris Nenzani believes the year has been a good one for the organisation.

Nenzani and acting chief executive Thabang Moroe hosted the media in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday morning to review the year and also looked ahead of 2018 which starts with blockbuster incoming series against India in January and later Australia.

Among some of the topics discussed at the media round table were the upcoming Mandela-Ghandi series against India‚ transformation‚ the postponed Global T20 League‚ the performances by the men and women’s national teams and the awarding of player contracts.

Nenzani said relations between CSA and the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) were in good stead and he has a number of meeting with senior BCCI officials to strengthen ties between the organisations.

Because of the long and illustrious history between the two countries‚ Nenzani said it was a matter of necessity that their relationship remain strong.

On the issue of transformation‚ Nenzani said targets were not intended to compromise excellence and quality on all levels of the game in the country.

“The decision we took to insert targets in the national team set up has three current Protea players who come from the U19 set up and are already leaving their mark‚” Nenzani said the introduction of cricket hubs in previously disadvantaged communities was aimed at the progression of club cricketers into the national fold.

These discussions were still in its infancy. We believe that is a very productive aspect of our cricket which addresses the talent in the trenches‚ because if you don’t go to the dusty streets of the villages and townships‚ you will not find this talent‚” - Nenzani said. On the Global T20 League‚ Moroe said the reason for the postponement was due to a lack of broadcast revenues which could have resulted in monies to host the tournament coming from CSA’s coffers and that money could have been used for development of the game in the country.

“Announcing the postponement‚ we had to go back and look where we felt we went wrong as the board of CSA. This included us doing an internal audit‚ which was not a witch hunt exercise‚ as some may like to believe‚ it was just an exercise for us to convince ourselves that we can account for every cent spent on the league‚” Moroe added.

Moroe added that the way in which player contracts are awarded could also be reviewed as an attempt to keep hold of their big name players.