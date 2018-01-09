Branden Grace will tee off in this week's SA Open with a special goal occupying his mind.

Having won the Nedbank Challenge last November‚ Grace is now within reach of a treasured personal achievement.

"I want to be one of those guys who can say they've won the three big ones - the Dunhill (Championships)‚ the Nedbank (Challenge) and the SA Open."

The second oldest open championships in the world is the missing jewel in his crown and Grace seems determined to add to his bling this week.

"I really want to get in there and compete‚ trying to get this one."

He has‚ however‚ downed clubs for the better part of the last two months but is in the throes of shaking off the cobwebs.

"I've been back in SA for the last seven weeks and it is always nice to be back.

"I didn't play much golf in that time.

"It was just good to be home spending time with family and friends.

"I am a bit rusty but there is still time to get around the golf course getting the rust off before Thursday."

There was frustration for the afternoon field on Tuesday when play was washed out halfway through the Pro Am.

The forecast for the remainder of the week is a little bleak but Grace is enthused by the fact that he'll be opening his season in an event he holds dear.

"Starting the season doesn't get better than playing in your national open‚ especially with a guy like Ernie (Els) behind it."

Grace has had a few near misses in the Majors but he is philosophical about coming tantalizingly close.

"Sometimes you achieve your goals‚ sometimes you don't.

"There are definitely some goals from last year that will still be on the list this year."

He has reason to hold such a sobering perspective on his game. His wife is expecting their first child.

"We've got the little one on the way. It's 13 weeks.

"Time flies and it was seven weeks when we found out.

"We are fortunate enough to have a little one. It feels a little surreal knowing it is around the corner."