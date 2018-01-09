Sport

Kevin Anderson in fine form heading to the Aussie Open

09 January 2018 - 16:54 By Craig Ray
Kevin Anderson of South Africa (L) and Gilles Simon of France pose with the men's single runner-up and winners trophy of the Tata Open Maharashtra ATP tennis tournament at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on January 6, 2018. Simon defeated Anderson 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Kevin Anderson of South Africa (L) and Gilles Simon of France pose with the men's single runner-up and winners trophy of the Tata Open Maharashtra ATP tennis tournament at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on January 6, 2018. Simon defeated Anderson 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Image: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP

A year ago South African tennis star Kevin Anderson’s world ranking stood at 68 after two seasons plagued by injury but next week he will go into the season’s opening grand slam event ranked 11 in the world.

Anderson‚ 31‚ heads to Melbourne for the Australian Open ranked just outside the top 10 for the first time in two years.

In 2016 he went into Melbourne ranked 12‚ but that was where his health problems began with an ankle injury.

Last season Anderson made the final at 2017 US Open‚ his first appearance in a final of a grand slam and his form in recent weeks suggests he will be a dangerous floater in Melbourne.

The Aussie Open starts next Monday and Anderson goes into the tournament having reached the final of the Tata Open in Pune‚ India last week.

The 2.08m South African with the blistering serve‚ lost the final 7-6 and 6-2 to the abrasive and big hitting Frenchman Gilles Simon‚ but it was another confidence boosting week for Anderson.

The previous week he won the exhibition Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi. He beat world No 5 Dominic Thiem of Austria 7-6 and 6-4 in the semi-finals and Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4 7-6 in the final.

For his efforts in Abu Dhabi Anderson earned R4-million and nearly another R1-million in India to kick start his year in superb fashion.

“It is obviously nice to get a win‚” Anderson said after Abu Dhabi.

“It’s been three very good matches for me.

"In terms of my preparation I could not ask for more out of these matches.

"They were very close matches and I had to compete.

"I was able to implement a lot of the things we were working on during the off-season but overall I am very‚ very pleased. “I’ve set big goals for next year.

"The year is just getting started‚ so there is a lot of tennis to be played.

"I’m really looking forward to the next few weeks and the new season.”

READ MORE:

Unstoppable Venus Williams sets sights on 2020 Olympics

Evergreen American Venus Williams has dismissed any notion of announcing her retirement anytime soon, saying she is eager to compete at the 2020 ...
Sport
1 month ago

Graf backs Williams to break Court's record

Serena Williams can "absolutely" surpass Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 grand slam singles titles if the American returns to tennis after ...
Sport
2 months ago

Wozniacki takes her revenge on nemesis Venus Williams

Caroline Wozniacki's cruise to the biggest win of her career turned into a desperate struggle before the Dane finally subdued Venus Williams 6-4 6-4 ...
Sport
2 months ago

Sharapova out, Gavrilova through to second round of Kremlin Cup

Maria Sharapova was swept away in the first round of the Kremlin Cup in Moscow on Tuesday by Magdalena Rybarikova, while sixth-seeded Daria Gavrilova ...
Sport
2 months ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Lucas Radebe's bid for SAFA president seat stopped dead in its tracks Soccer
  2. Whatever Proteas coach Ottis Gibson's doing‚ it's working Cricket
  3. Kevin Anderson in fine form heading to the Aussie Open Sport
  4. Kagiso Rabada climbs to the summit of the ICC Test bowler rankings Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

KZN farmer accused of shooting mourners says he acted in self defence
Oprah’s moving speech to women dominates the 2018 Golden Globe Awards

Related articles

  1. Maria Sharapova shoots up WTA rankings after Tianjin win Sport
  2. Maria Sharapova wins first WTA title since return from ban Sport
  3. Sharapova draws Halep on return to grand slams at US Open Sport
  4. Maria Sharapova determined to prove point on Slam return Sport
  5. Serena’s absence leaves vacuum to fill at Wimbledon Sport
  6. Bolt, Murray, Ronaldo, Farah in running for award Sport
  7. Marcos and Wayne give some back to SA tennis Sport
  8. Cape Town to host seniors world tennis champs Sport
  9. Kerber playing for match practice Sport
  10. Serena Williams reinforces huge rankings lead, Murray back to second Sport
X