A year ago South African tennis star Kevin Anderson’s world ranking stood at 68 after two seasons plagued by injury but next week he will go into the season’s opening grand slam event ranked 11 in the world.

Anderson‚ 31‚ heads to Melbourne for the Australian Open ranked just outside the top 10 for the first time in two years.

In 2016 he went into Melbourne ranked 12‚ but that was where his health problems began with an ankle injury.

Last season Anderson made the final at 2017 US Open‚ his first appearance in a final of a grand slam and his form in recent weeks suggests he will be a dangerous floater in Melbourne.

The Aussie Open starts next Monday and Anderson goes into the tournament having reached the final of the Tata Open in Pune‚ India last week.

The 2.08m South African with the blistering serve‚ lost the final 7-6 and 6-2 to the abrasive and big hitting Frenchman Gilles Simon‚ but it was another confidence boosting week for Anderson.

The previous week he won the exhibition Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi. He beat world No 5 Dominic Thiem of Austria 7-6 and 6-4 in the semi-finals and Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4 7-6 in the final.

For his efforts in Abu Dhabi Anderson earned R4-million and nearly another R1-million in India to kick start his year in superb fashion.

“It is obviously nice to get a win‚” Anderson said after Abu Dhabi.

“It’s been three very good matches for me.

"In terms of my preparation I could not ask for more out of these matches.

"They were very close matches and I had to compete.

"I was able to implement a lot of the things we were working on during the off-season but overall I am very‚ very pleased. “I’ve set big goals for next year.

"The year is just getting started‚ so there is a lot of tennis to be played.

"I’m really looking forward to the next few weeks and the new season.”