10 January 2018 - 15:49 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Zolani Tete‚ Azinga Fuzile‚ Thulani Mbenge and Kevin Lerena have been nominated for the Boxer of the Year category in the Boxing South Africa Awards to be held in Port Elizabeth on February 2.

In the women’s section‚ Mapule Ngubane‚ Bukiwe Nonina and Noni Tenge have been nominated for the Female Boxer of the Year.

The announcement of the nominees‚ which was held in East London on Wednesday‚ was attended by Minister of Sport Thulas Nxesi‚ Eastern Cape MEC of Sport‚ Arts and Culture Pemmy Majodina and Boxing SA chief executive Tsholo Lejake.

Speaking at the announcement‚ Nxesi said: “Boxing awards are part of Sport and Recreation South Africa’s commitment to promote social cohesion and nation building.

"It is important that we continue to recognize our sport luminaries for their personal achievements as well as promote them as role models for sport and healthy living.”

Lejake said: “BSA congratulates all nominees in the various categories of the Boxing Awards as announced today.

"We also appreciate that this happened in a media event officiated by both the minister and the MEC of Sport‚ Arts & Culture here in the Eastern Cape.

"We are now firmly focused on the pathway towards Boardwalk Hotel on the 2 February 2018 when we host the final award ceremony.”

