First-round leader Branden Grace was left ‘a bit frustrated’ following his second round in the SA Open on Friday.

Still‚ by the time Grace walked off the course‚ he still had a share of the lead on eight- under par alongside Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent and South Africa’s Jacques Kruyswijk‚ but that soon changed.

In the end Kruyswijk compiled a round of 67 which left him on nine-under par‚ one shot clear halfway through second-round action. Vincent’s round of 66 catapulted him up the leaderboard in a round that contained seven birdies and just one dropped shot.

Grace however shrugged philosophically after a round of 71.

“It was a bit frustrating. I didn’t give myself any decent chances. I kept on hitting to 20‚ 25 feet. On a day like yesterday (Thursday) you make a few but this time I was hitting the edges or missing out.

“It was still decent and I’m still in the tournament and I’m right there where I wanted to be going into the weekend. I’ll maybe be one or two behind by the end of the day but there are still two rounds to go.”

The players cautiously observed the lushness of the rough leading up to the event‚ while the speed on the greens held its own peril. Grace however‚ felt that his underwhelming round had little to do with the conditions.

“It almost feels like the course is getting better. I thought the greens were a little quicker than they were yesterday and that is maybe why my pace was a little out. All the long putts I made on the first day - some 25 foot ones‚ I kept on hitting four‚ five feet past today. That leaves you with these testers back.”

He had to settle for small mercies on Friday after his opening-round 65 in which he made three eagles. A birdie on the par 5 eighth brought some respite.

“It was pleasing because I made three eagles yesterday. I told myself I was going to make this birdie. After making three eagles yesterday I could not come back and not birdie any of them.

“Luckily the bad round was still under par today.”

Nacho Elvira on seven under‚ as well as Renato Parore‚ Justin Walters and Soomin Lee all six-under finished within touching distance.

Charl Schwartzel shot a 70 to be five-under while overnight leader along with Grace‚ Chase Koepka dropped a shot on his opening hole to be two behind after his first two holes.

With the weather likely to influence this afternoon’s proceedings‚ the pins may prove a little more inviting for the adventurous.