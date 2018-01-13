Soccer
Chiefs to raid Maritzburg for striker Evans Rusike
There is excitement in the air among the multitudes of Kaizer Chiefs fans thanks to the positive business the club has done in this transfer window.
The joy for those who worship at the gold and black alter will escalate further with the news that Chiefs are chasing the signature of striker Evans Rusike.
Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R56 per month or try our R15 day pass
Chiefs will have to break the bank to get the signature of Rusike who is valued at R5million by the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands club. He has scored five goals in the current Premier Soccer League season, the fifth coming in the 4-0 demolition of Bloemfontein Celtic on Friday night.
Amakhosi have already made three acquisitions, adding attacking midfielders Siphelele Ntshangase (from Baroka FC) and Kabelo Mahlasela (from Bloemfontein Celtic) as well as Colombian striker Leonardo Castro from Mamelodi Sundowns.
• Read the full story on the Sunday Times website
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE