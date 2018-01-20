FedExpress steams on as Sharapova grinds to halt

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic kept up their relentless march towards a semifinal meeting at the Australian Open on Saturday as Maria Sharapova suffered a crushing defeat by Angelique Kerber.

The two greats of the game — who have won 11 Australian Opens between them — could meet in the last four if they maintain their winning ways.

Defending champion Federer was never troubled by France’s Richard Gasquet, who has failed to take a set off him since 2011, as he steamed into the last 16 with a 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 win.

“The second set was tight, the match was close and I had to focus to the very end,” said the Swiss 19-time Grand Slam winner, who next plays little-known Hungarian Marton Fucsovics for a place in the quarterfinals.

He added: “So far, so good.”

Djokovic was equally convincing in his 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 rout of Spanish 21st seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas, although there was concern when he sought a medical timeout for treatment to his lower back.