Sport

Britain's Edmund beats Dimitrov to reach Australian Open semis

23 January 2018 - 09:47 By Reuters
Britain's Kyle Edmund signs autographs after beating Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in their men's singles quarter-finals match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 23, 2018.
Britain's Kyle Edmund signs autographs after beating Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in their men's singles quarter-finals match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 23, 2018.
Image: WILLIAM WEST / AFP

Britain's Kyle Edmund bludgeoned his way past third seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday to reach the Australian Open semi-finals.

The unseeded 23-year-old, playing in his first grand slam quarter-final, showed no nerves as he blazed away with his fearsome forehand to subdue a nervy Dimitrov.

The Bulgarian struggled to reproduce the form that saw him beat home favourite Nick Kyrgios in the previous round, with his serve especially vulnerable.

Edmund broke decisively at 4-4 in the opening set with a thunderbolt forehand off a weak second serve.

Dimitrov took the second set but never looked completely comfortable against the ultra aggressive Edmund and a double-fault at 3-4 in the third set proved costly.

The players swapped breaks in the fourth set but Edmund broke again for a 5-4 lead to serve for the match.

A tense final game saw Edmund double-fault but an ace brought up match point and then Dimitrov sliced a backhand long which was confirmed by Hawkeye.

Edmund is the only British man in the main draw after three-times grand slam champion Andy Murray withdrew to have surgery on his hip. 

READ MORE:

What, no Williams? Federer inspires Bencic upset of Venus

The Australian Open will be without a Williams sister in the second round for the first time since 1997 after Venus was sent packing by a Roger ...
Sport
8 days ago

Unstoppable Venus Williams sets sights on 2020 Olympics

Evergreen American Venus Williams has dismissed any notion of announcing her retirement anytime soon, saying she is eager to compete at the 2020 ...
Sport
1 month ago

Graf backs Williams to break Court's record

Serena Williams can "absolutely" surpass Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 grand slam singles titles if the American returns to tennis after ...
Sport
2 months ago

Wozniacki takes her revenge on nemesis Venus Williams

Caroline Wozniacki's cruise to the biggest win of her career turned into a desperate struggle before the Dane finally subdued Venus Williams 6-4 6-4 ...
Sport
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town City confirm the arrival of Ugandan international striker Soccer
  2. Britain's Edmund beats Dimitrov to reach Australian Open semis Sport
  3. Ajax confirm Zakri's arrival from Sundowns Soccer
  4. Mertens stuns Svitolina to reach Melbourne semis Sport
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Learn how to make Unicorn Slime
‘She’s used to killing’: bereaved Life Esidimeni families on Mahlangu

Related articles

  1. Federer eases past Gasquet into fourth round Sport
  2. Djokovic rolls by Ramos-Vinolas to reach fourth round at Australian Open Soccer
  3. FedExpress steams on as Sharapova grinds to halt Sport
  4. Kerber revival meets Sharapova roadblock as Melbourne cools Sport
  5. Kyrgios takes down idol Tsonga to reach Australian Open fourth round Sport
  6. Nadal demolishes Dzumhur to make Oz Open fourth round Sport
  7. Novak Djokovic survives Melbourne furnace to beat Monfils Sport
  8. Rafa Nadal says lower-ranked players need more money Sport
  9. Caster Semenya to battle Serena Williams in top awards Sport
  10. Halep survives date with Destanee in opening round Sport
X