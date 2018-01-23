Sport

Cilic reaches Australian Open semi-finals after Nadal retires hurt

23 January 2018 - 14:23 By Reuters
Croatia's Marin Cilic (L) talks to Spain's Rafael Nadal after Nadal retired from their men's singles quarter-finals match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 23, 2018.
Croatia's Marin Cilic (L) talks to Spain's Rafael Nadal after Nadal retired from their men's singles quarter-finals match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 23, 2018.
Image: WILLIAM WEST / AFP

Marin Cilic advanced to the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Tuesday after top seed Rafa Nadal retired hurt when trailing 3-6 6-3 6-7(5) 6-2 2-0 in their match at Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal took a medical time-out late in the fourth set for treatment on an apparent hip injury and was clearly struggling as he battled on in the evening match.

After being broken to fall behind 2-0 in the fifth, Nadal called it quits, and shook hands ruefully with the chair umpire and Cilic.

Sixth seed Cilic will meet Briton Kyle Edmund for a place in the final.

READ MORE:

What, no Williams? Federer inspires Bencic upset of Venus

The Australian Open will be without a Williams sister in the second round for the first time since 1997 after Venus was sent packing by a Roger ...
Sport
8 days ago

Unstoppable Venus Williams sets sights on 2020 Olympics

Evergreen American Venus Williams has dismissed any notion of announcing her retirement anytime soon, saying she is eager to compete at the 2020 ...
Sport
1 month ago

Graf backs Williams to break Court's record

Serena Williams can "absolutely" surpass Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 grand slam singles titles if the American returns to tennis after ...
Sport
2 months ago

Wozniacki takes her revenge on nemesis Venus Williams

Caroline Wozniacki's cruise to the biggest win of her career turned into a desperate struggle before the Dane finally subdued Venus Williams 6-4 6-4 ...
Sport
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Five reasons why Kaizer Chiefs will beat Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
  2. 'I’m scared of Kaizer Chiefs‚' says Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  3. Cilic reaches Australian Open semi-finals after Nadal retires hurt Sport
  4. Why Mamelodi Sundowns will beat Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for jazz legend Bra Hugh Masekela
‘I don’t want to live past my time’ Masekela in his last interview with ...

Related articles

  1. Sharapova out, Gavrilova through to second round of Kremlin Cup Sport
  2. Maria Sharapova shoots up WTA rankings after Tianjin win Sport
  3. Maria Sharapova wins first WTA title since return from ban Sport
  4. Sharapova draws Halep on return to grand slams at US Open Sport
  5. Maria Sharapova determined to prove point on Slam return Sport
  6. Serena’s absence leaves vacuum to fill at Wimbledon Sport
  7. Bolt, Murray, Ronaldo, Farah in running for award Sport
  8. Cape Town to host seniors world tennis champs Sport
  9. Kerber playing for match practice Sport
  10. Serena follows sister Venus to Auckland exit Sport
X