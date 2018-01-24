Sport

Another British ambush lurks for Cilic in Open semi

24 January 2018 - 11:15 By AFP
Marin Cilic of Croatia plays a backlahnd during a practice session on day 10 of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia.
Marin Cilic of Croatia plays a backlahnd during a practice session on day 10 of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia.
Image: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Marin Cilic was denied by Andy Murray in his first Australian Open semi eight years ago and another Briton now stands in his way on Thursday of making the final.

The six-seeded Croat was the beneficiary when world No.1 Rafael Nadal retired injured for only the second time in his 264 Grand Slam matches in the fifth set of their titanic quarter-final on Tuesday.

It opened the door for the 2014 US Open champion to make his fifth Grand Slam semi-final, in sharp contrast to Kyle Edmund who is in his first after an extraordinary run in Melbourne.

Edmund, ranked 49, is the only British man in this year’s field after five-time finalist Murray’s injury withdrawal before the tournament.

The introverted 23-year-old Yorkshireman is only the fourth British man to get this far in Melbourne following his upset of world No.3 Grigor Dimitrov in the quarters.

He has kept a lid on his expectations during his mind-whirring charge through the field, but has impressed with his penetrative serve and booming forehand during his giant-killing run.

“I don’t think about I’m going to win it. I think the next match is in my head. I believe I can win that, like the last one and every match,” Edmund said.

“I’ve gone in there knowing where my game is at, knowing what I want to do on court, not taking anything for granted.

“I go in there, do what I need to do, play my game as best as I can, then move on to the next one. Match by match, that’s key for me really, not thinking too far ahead.”

But Edmund dropped his inscrutable guard when he described his feelings of reaching the last four at a Grand Slam after mastering Dimitrov.

“I am loving it right now, just the way I’m playing,” he said.

“I’m 23 years old, my first Grand Slam semi-final. For the first time I played on one of the biggest courts in the world and to beat a quality of player like Grigor.

“They’re great feelings. You don’t obviously play in the semi-finals of a Grand Slam every day.”

He will fancy his chances against Cilic, despite losing his only match to him in two sets in Shanghai last year.

“Really I can go out there and do my best. I’m in a good place,” he said.

Cilic is bullish about his form heading into the business end of the tournament, having got past 10th seed Pablo Carreno Busta and Nadal to play off for a spot in Sunday’s final.

“I’m extremely pleased with my own game. Even in the other matches before the Nadal one, I played great tennis. Very high level,” Cilic said.

“I want to keep going with my own game and try to lift up, keep pushing as much as I can.” Cilic, who lost to Roger Federer in last year’s Wimbledon final, has been serving impressively with a total of 96 aces and a fastest serve clocked at 215km/h (180 mph).

He has won 81% of his first serve points and 54% of his second serve points, while breaking his opponents’ serve 23 times.

Cilic sees facing the unseeded Edmund as a great opportunity to make his third Grand Slam final and first in Melbourne.

“Kyle has had an amazing run, winning a lot of tough matches and playing great tennis,” Cilic said.

“He’s also very entertaining to watch. Big hitter, great serve, great forehand. Plays great on the hard courts.

“For me, obviously on the paper it’s probably easier to play him than Rafa. But still he deserves a lot to be here.”

READ MORE:

What, no Williams? Federer inspires Bencic upset of Venus

The Australian Open will be without a Williams sister in the second round for the first time since 1997 after Venus was sent packing by a Roger ...
Sport
9 days ago

Unstoppable Venus Williams sets sights on 2020 Olympics

Evergreen American Venus Williams has dismissed any notion of announcing her retirement anytime soon, saying she is eager to compete at the 2020 ...
Sport
1 month ago

Graf backs Williams to break Court's record

Serena Williams can "absolutely" surpass Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 grand slam singles titles if the American returns to tennis after ...
Sport
2 months ago

Wozniacki takes her revenge on nemesis Venus Williams

Caroline Wozniacki's cruise to the biggest win of her career turned into a desperate struggle before the Dane finally subdued Venus Williams 6-4 6-4 ...
Sport
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Federer dispatches Berdych to reach semi-final Sport
  2. India battling on 45/2 after 27 overs at lunch of day one at the Wanderers Cricket
  3. Steve Komphela vs Pitso Mosimane head-to-head record Soccer
  4. Sundowns are a big club in Africa‚ says new technical head Hamren Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela

Related articles

  1. Sharapova out, Gavrilova through to second round of Kremlin Cup Sport
  2. Maria Sharapova shoots up WTA rankings after Tianjin win Sport
  3. Maria Sharapova wins first WTA title since return from ban Sport
  4. Sharapova draws Halep on return to grand slams at US Open Sport
  5. Maria Sharapova determined to prove point on Slam return Sport
  6. Serena’s absence leaves vacuum to fill at Wimbledon Sport
  7. Bolt, Murray, Ronaldo, Farah in running for award Sport
  8. Marcos and Wayne give some back to SA tennis Sport
  9. Cape Town to host seniors world tennis champs Sport
  10. Kerber playing for match practice Sport
  11. Serena follows sister Venus to Auckland exit Sport
X