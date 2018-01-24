Sport

SA triathlete cleared after doping probe

24 January 2018 - 17:35 By David Isaacson
Britain's Alistair Brownlee (C), Britain's Jonathan Brownlee (L) and South Africa's Henri Schoeman (R) pose with their medals after the men's triathlon at Fort Copacabana during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on August 18, 2016. Alistair Brownlee won gold, Jonathan Brownlee won silver and Schoeman won the bronze. File photo
Britain's Alistair Brownlee (C), Britain's Jonathan Brownlee (L) and South Africa's Henri Schoeman (R) pose with their medals after the men's triathlon at Fort Copacabana during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on August 18, 2016. Alistair Brownlee won gold, Jonathan Brownlee won silver and Schoeman won the bronze. File photo
Image: Leon NEAL / AFP

Olympic triathlon bronze medallist Henri Schoeman has been cleared after an investigation into doping allegations against him.

A website‚ citing leaked emails‚ alleged there had been a cover up after Schoeman had failed a doping test at the 2016 Rio Olympics Games.

The International Triathlon Union (ITU)‚ which investigated the matter with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday Schoeman had been exonerated.

“All parties involved want to declare that the case was not considered to be any anti-doping rule violation‚" it said in a statement on its website.

“The result management went in accordance with the WADA [World Anti-Doping Agency] rules and the process concluded that no [Adverse Analytical Finding] was recorded.

“As a result‚ the case was not considered to be‚ nor did it result in‚ an anti-doping Rule violation.”

The ITU added that Schoeman had been fully cooperative.

“The professionalism and openness shown by Henri Schoeman should be an example for any athlete that could face a situation like this‚” ITU president Marisol Casado said in the statement.

In his first communication since the allegations surfaced‚ Schoeman — the first South African to reach an Olympic podium in triathlon — spoke of the harm his reputation had suffered.

“There have been many hurtful comments and judgments passed on my character in the past week‚ yet I count myself fortunate to have the support and encouragement of my family‚ friends and fans.

“I am happy to put this behind me and will continue to put in the hard work and focus on my preparation for the Commonwealth Games in April as well as the 2018 WTS season‚” added Schoeman‚ who went on to win the grand final of the World Triathlon Series in Mexico a month after the Olympics.

READ MORE:

SAFA presidential race plunges muddy waters after Nonkonyana allegations

The race for the South African Football Association’s (Safa) presidential seat plunged murky waters on Thursday after presidential candidate Chief ...
Sport
6 days ago

Sports Minister explains delays in SASCOC and Soweto derby inquiries

Sports Minister Thembelani “Thulas” Nxesi says the commissions of inquiry into maladministration at Sascoc and into the death of two soccer fans at a ...
Sport
7 days ago

Caster Semenya to battle Serena Williams in top awards

The nominees of the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards were announced on Tuesday and SA’s Caster Semenya will face off against 2017 Wimbledon champion ...
Sport
8 days ago

Most read

  1. Dodgy decisions dog India as Proteas dig deep and dominate Cricket
  2. Proteas bowl India out for a modest 187 on the first day of the third Test Cricket
  3. SA triathlete cleared after doping probe Sport
  4. I won't play Brockie against Chiefs‚ says Pitso as he steps up mind games Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela

Related articles

  1. Wayde van Niekerk ends successful Qatar rehab Sport
  2. 3 celeb couples who serve major #RelationshipGoals TshisaLIVE
  3. The Good of world sport in 2017 Sport
  4. Notable sporting moments of 2017 Sport
  5. Sweeney is a topple defying swimming's age myth Sport
  6. Justin Gatlin fires coach, faces new doping probe after report Sport
  7. 23 SA athletes qualify for Commonwealth Games Sport
X