Olympic triathlon bronze medallist Henri Schoeman has been cleared after an investigation into doping allegations against him.

A website‚ citing leaked emails‚ alleged there had been a cover up after Schoeman had failed a doping test at the 2016 Rio Olympics Games.

The International Triathlon Union (ITU)‚ which investigated the matter with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday Schoeman had been exonerated.

“All parties involved want to declare that the case was not considered to be any anti-doping rule violation‚" it said in a statement on its website.

“The result management went in accordance with the WADA [World Anti-Doping Agency] rules and the process concluded that no [Adverse Analytical Finding] was recorded.

“As a result‚ the case was not considered to be‚ nor did it result in‚ an anti-doping Rule violation.”

The ITU added that Schoeman had been fully cooperative.

“The professionalism and openness shown by Henri Schoeman should be an example for any athlete that could face a situation like this‚” ITU president Marisol Casado said in the statement.

In his first communication since the allegations surfaced‚ Schoeman — the first South African to reach an Olympic podium in triathlon — spoke of the harm his reputation had suffered.

“There have been many hurtful comments and judgments passed on my character in the past week‚ yet I count myself fortunate to have the support and encouragement of my family‚ friends and fans.

“I am happy to put this behind me and will continue to put in the hard work and focus on my preparation for the Commonwealth Games in April as well as the 2018 WTS season‚” added Schoeman‚ who went on to win the grand final of the World Triathlon Series in Mexico a month after the Olympics.