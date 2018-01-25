Sport

Once revered boxing prospect passes away in East London

25 January 2018 - 16:17 By Mesuli Zifo
Boxing gloves.
Boxing gloves.
Image: iStock Images

With the entertainment industry awash with unexpected deaths‚ the boxing fraternity has also entered this ignominious occurrence after the passing of once revered boxing prospect‚ Ella Mfene‚ in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Mfene‚ 45‚ died after a short illness in Mdantsane’s Cecilia Makiwane Hospital where he was rushed to after experiencing breathing problems.

Family spokesman and good friend Bongani Zulu said he was shocked when he was called by the hospital to inform him of the deteriorating condition of Mfene shortly after dropping him there.

“When I returned to hospital he was on life support and a few hours later he died‚ ” he said.

Mfene was one of the brightest prospects together with Masibulele “Hawk” Makepula to emerge from the famed Eyethu Boxing Club of now ailing promoter Mzi Mnguni.

He was seen as one of the successors of Mnguni’s world champions Welcome Ncita and Vuyani Bungu.

This when he reeled a six fights unbeaten streak to set tongues wagging in boxing circles.

However‚ he was upset by huge underdog‚ Mfusi Maqolo‚ in 1991 with a knockout defeat that ultimately had him in hospital where he spent a considerable amount of time in a coma.

When he finally regained consciousness he immediately stopped boxing and focused on other facets of the sport‚ including offering technical expertise to his former stablemates.

Bungu recalls Mfene as a very good youngster who was destined for stardom.

“We were confident that he would take over the baton from us‚” Bungu said.

Mnguni was equally devastated on the news of Mfene’ death‚ describing it as one of the darkest moment of his boxing life.

No date for his funeral has been announced as yet.

READ MORE:

Emotions run high after world champion boxer's shooting

Boxer Mzuvukile "Old Bones" Magwaca's career hangs in the balance after he was shot during a robbery at home in Khayelitsha last week.
Sport
3 days ago

Veteran Mbelu removed from Most Promising Ring Official category

Veteran boxing official Clifford Mbelu has been moved to the Ring Official of the Year category and newcomer Thandi Ngodwana from East London has ...
Sport
8 days ago

Boxing SA announces awards nominees in East London

Zolani Tete‚ Azinga Fuzile‚ Thulani Mbenge and Kevin Lerena have been nominated for the Boxer of the Year category in the Boxing South Africa Awards ...
Sport
15 days ago

Munyai must be in the right frame of mind when he take on Maemu

Super talented former world boxing champion Tshifhiwa "Atomic Spider" Munyai will need to get his mind in the best frame ever against the human ...
News
29 days ago

Most read

  1. India reach stumps on day two leading SA by 42 runs  Cricket
  2. Jordaan almost certain to be re-elected as SAFA boss after regions back him Soccer
  3. Will Chiefs v Sundowns be the Castro v Brockie show? Soccer
  4. Stormers imports included in Sharks squad Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela

Related articles

  1. Tete sets sights on WBA and IBF titles after quickest knockout in history Sport
  2. Gonya thinks he has what it takes to relieve countryman Tete of the WBO ... Sport
  3. 'Generous' Zolani Tete will give his SA opponent four rounds Soccer
  4. Moruti 'Babyface' Mthalane insists he's still got it Sport
  5. Challenger Takam ready to give Joshua a 'proper fight' Sport
  6. Semenya‚ Manyonga‚ Van Niekerk lead race for sports awards Sport
  7. 'It's gonna be a great, exciting fight' Sport
  8. Alverez vs GGG more worthwhile than Mayweather-McGregor circus, says Ndou Sport
  9. Kevin Lerena prepares for the next chapter of his boxing career Sport
  10. McGregor win against Mayweather would be 'dreadful' for boxing, says Horn Sport
X