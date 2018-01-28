Federer wins Australian Open for 20th Slam title
28 January 2018 - 13:47
Roger Federer won a sixth Australian Open, beating Marin Cilic in the final for his 20th Grand Slam title Sunday.
The Swiss defending champion dropped his only sets of the tournament to beat the Croatian sixth seed 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in 3hr 3min on Rod Laver Arena.
