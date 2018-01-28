Sport

Federer wins Australian Open for 20th Slam title

28 January 2018 - 13:47 By AFP
Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates winning championship point in his men's singles final match against Marin Cilic of Croatia on day 14 of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Roger Federer won a sixth Australian Open, beating Marin Cilic in the final for his 20th Grand Slam title Sunday.

The Swiss defending champion dropped his only sets of the tournament to beat the Croatian sixth seed 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in 3hr 3min on Rod Laver Arena.

Sport
5 hours ago

