Sport

Davis Cup players unfazed by threatened anti-Israel protests

30 January 2018 - 16:46 By David Isaacson
Marcos Ondruska (Captain), Raven Klaasen, Nik Scholtz, Ruan Roelofse and Lloyd Harris during the Davis Cup, Denmark v South Africa Match Draw at Dokk1 City Library on September 14, 2017 in Aarhus, Denmark.
Marcos Ondruska (Captain), Raven Klaasen, Nik Scholtz, Ruan Roelofse and Lloyd Harris during the Davis Cup, Denmark v South Africa Match Draw at Dokk1 City Library on September 14, 2017 in Aarhus, Denmark.
Image: Bruce Davidson/Gallo Images

The last time Marcos Ondruska lined up against Harel Levy in Davis Cup, the South African was trounced by the Israeli in straight sets as the visiting team narrowly lost 3-2 in Ramat Hasharon.

That was in 2001‚ but now they face off as non-playing captains at the Irene Country Club in Pretoria and both are predicting the tie will be as close as ever.

The clash could be decided by the showdown between the respective number ones‚ SA’s Lloyd Harris‚ who turns 21 in late February‚ and Israel’s 32-year-old Dudi Sela who was part of the team that reached the semifinals of the World Group in 2009.

They’ll be trying to lead their teams to victory and into a showdown against Czech Republic in early April.

Sela‚ ranked 97th in the world‚ has won 21 singles matches and lost 23‚ but his record on hard court is better at 21-17.

Harris‚ 289 in the world‚ is 8-2 and undefeated on hard court‚ including all the ties he’s played here.

“I think we have a slight edge‚” Ondruska said at the pre-draw press conference on Tuesday.

“But I think it’ll be extremely close.”

The resurfaced court is playing a little slow for his liking‚ although he’s hoping it’ll speed up by Saturday.

Levy said his players knew the South Africans well.

“We’re expecting a very difficult tie‚ we know they are very good players with big potential.

"Some of them are young‚ maybe inexperienced a little bit‚ but I’m sure with the home support they’ll be a very tough opponent.

“But we’re going to have to focus on our players and just perform as well as we can.”

Protests against Israel are being planned‚ but neither side is particularly worried.

Tennis SA (TSA) chief executive Richard Glover said permission for a demonstration outside the venue had been applied for.

“What we want is for‚ as long as safety’s not compromised‚ these guys to be able to play through all of this and not get rattled by it and not get thrown off by it‚” said Ondruska.

Levy‚ who said he once played a spectator-less Davis Cup tie in Sweden because of violent demonstrations there‚ said his players were unfazed.

“I can’t say we’re used to it. I don’t like to get into politics‚ but everybody has his own opinion and I respect that‚ but we are here to play sport and we are not here to deal with demonstrations.”

The tie will see an experimental shortened Cup format‚ where matches will be decided by the best of three tie-break sets‚ with the five matches scheduled to be played in two days‚ on Friday and Saturday in the case of this contest.

“I’m not sure the challenge changes‚” said Ondruska.

“I think we’ve just got to work out a way to use it to our advantage over here.

“Obviously it’s a shortened format so our guys will want to be getting out the door quickly‚ strongly over there‚ rather than in five sets … the start’s going to matter a lot more than in previous ties.”

The fifth player will also be allowed to play.

READ MORE:

I never stopped believing, says Wozniacki ahead of Halep showdown

Caroline Wozniacki says she never gave up on herself or her Grand Slam title dream after beating Elise Mertens Thursday to reach her first Australian ...
Sport
5 days ago

What, no Williams? Federer inspires Bencic upset of Venus

The Australian Open will be without a Williams sister in the second round for the first time since 1997 after Venus was sent packing by a Roger ...
Sport
15 days ago

Unstoppable Venus Williams sets sights on 2020 Olympics

Evergreen American Venus Williams has dismissed any notion of announcing her retirement anytime soon, saying she is eager to compete at the 2020 ...
Sport
2 months ago

Wozniacki's long, hard road back to the top

Caroline Wozniacki said “nobody knows” how much hard work and sheer guts she had to put in before realising her Grand Slam dream.
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Are we going to remember that Bolt was here a year from now? Soccer
  2. JP predicts ODI runfest‚ but without injured AB Cricket
  3. Dreyer and Van Rensburg are going nowhere‚ says Lions CEO Straeuli Rugby
  4. PSL defender fear Motupa‚ says Baroka coach Thobejane Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home

Related articles

  1. Graf backs Williams to break Court's record Sport
  2. Wozniacki takes her revenge on nemesis Venus Williams Sport
  3. Sharapova out, Gavrilova through to second round of Kremlin Cup Sport
  4. Maria Sharapova shoots up WTA rankings after Tianjin win Sport
  5. Maria Sharapova wins first WTA title since return from ban Sport
  6. Sharapova draws Halep on return to grand slams at US Open Sport
  7. Maria Sharapova determined to prove point on Slam return Sport
  8. Serena’s absence leaves vacuum to fill at Wimbledon Sport
  9. Bolt, Murray, Ronaldo, Farah in running for award Sport
  10. Marcos and Wayne give some back to SA tennis Sport
X