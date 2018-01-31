What we'd like to see happen in SA esports in 2018

It’s a new year and that means we have new hopes and dreams for South African esports.

We’re not going to say “it’s a big year for South African esports”, because if you look at a calendar you’ll see that this year is exactly the same size as last year and, in fact, the next time the year will be bigger is only in 2020. Science.

What we will say is that the various players - not just player players, but the event hosts, Multi-Gaming Organisations and media - in the local esports scene are finding their place in all this. They’re developing niches for themselves and fulfilling the roles the scene needs to stabilise and grow. And that is big.

So, when you’re blowing out your birthday candles this year, here are the things you should be wishing for to make 2018 even better than 2017.

VS Gaming sorts themselves out

The large prize pools they bring to the scene are great. Don’t think we’re belittling that at all – it’s incredible how much money VS Gaming/Telkom put into esports. But it could be used so much more efficiently. Why have month long leagues and ladders that no one watches and actually have very little to do with the massive prize pool at the end?

The leagues have a place, for teams outside the top tier of South African esports they are great for working your way up. But when it comes to tier one esports, fans only want to really watch and talk about the games that matter. And that’s the point of all this money they’re investing - get people watching and talking about their brand.

Which leaves you with two options - make all the games matter, a la Premier League Football, or only play games that matter; shorter format events like the international scene’s majors and our local Mettlestate events.