Sport

Evidence against Russians strong despite CAS blow, say IOC

06 February 2018 - 11:10 By Reuters
International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and chair of the disciplinary commission, Swiss Denis Oswald, speaks during an IOC session prior the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, on February 6, 2018 in Pyeongchang.
International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and chair of the disciplinary commission, Swiss Denis Oswald, speaks during an IOC session prior the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, on February 6, 2018 in Pyeongchang.
Image: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Evidence against Russian athletes was strong enough to merit sanctions despite its rejection by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the head of an International Olympic Committee (IOC) probe into doping at the 2014 Sochi Games said on Tuesday.

The CAS said last week that there was "insufficient evidence" of anti-doping violations against 28 Russian athletes banned for life by the IOC as part of its investigation into doping at the Winter Olympics four years ago.

"For 28 cases, the appeal was accepted and our decision annulled," IOC member Denis Oswald, who led the commission, told an IOC session in Pyeongchong on Tuesday.

"It was a shock as we felt the evidence we presented was strong enough to justify the sanctions we had taken," he added. "I have difficulty explaining it because I don't understand it myself."

The IOC has banned Russia from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics starting later this week over "systematic manipulation" of the anti-doping system in Sochi but 169 athletes with no history of doping have been invited to compete as neutrals.

Oswald said CAS arbitrators had applied criminal standards of proof that made it far more complicated to prove wrongdoing. The IOC is considering whether to appeal the CAS decision at the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

"They applied criminal standards where the first doubt you have does not allow you to sanction," he said.

After the CAS decision, Russia's Olympic Committee requested that 13 active athletes and two who had become coaches should be allowed to participate in the February 9-25 Games but the IOC has refused to extend invitations to them. 

READ MORE:

No Olympics for Russians who had life bans lifted

Fifteen Russians whose life bans for doping were lifted last week have been barred from the Pyeongchang Winter Games, the International Olympic ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ex-players ask BCCI to back Olympics push

Cricket committee has asked the powerful Indian board to back the bid for the sport’s Olympics inclusion, saying it would greatly benefit the game.
Sport
26 days ago

SA triathlete cleared after doping probe

Olympic triathlon bronze medallist Henri Schoeman has been cleared after an investigation into doping allegations against him.
Sport
12 days ago

CAS overturns doping bans on 28 Russian athletes

Twenty-eight Russian athletes have had their Olympic doping bans overturned and their results from the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi reinstated after ...
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Rusike comes out second to Tau as an attacker‚ says Maritzburg's Davids Soccer
  2. Chelsea slump again but Conte not losing any sleep Soccer
  3. Evidence against Russians strong despite CAS blow, say IOC Sport
  4. Gavin Hunt showers Percy Tau with praise after champagne performance Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Conflict in and outside Luthuli House as BLF marches on ANC headquarters
ANC members attack truck carrying BLF members

Related articles

  1. Notable sporting moments of 2017 Sport
  2. Moscow says Russian Olympic ban designed to sour pre-election mood Sport
  3. Russian Deputy PM Vitaly Mutko given Olympic life ban - IOC World
  4. Fredericks denies Rio payoff Sport
  5. Brazil arrests Rio 2016 Olympic committee chairman for corruption World
  6. Russian shot putter stripped of silver medal for doping Sport
X