Sport

World 100m champion Justin Gatlin coming to SA to compete

08 February 2018 - 09:26 By Daniel Mothowagae
Justin Gatlin of the US (L) and Henricho Bruintjies of South Africa compete in the men's 100 metres heats during the 15th IAAF World Championships. File photo
Justin Gatlin of the US (L) and Henricho Bruintjies of South Africa compete in the men's 100 metres heats during the 15th IAAF World Championships. File photo
Image: DAVID GRAY

Reigning world 100m champion Justin Gatlin has been confirmed as the latest big-name to confirm his entry in the inaugural Athletics SA's (ASA) Athletix Grand Prix series next month.

According to the organisers‚ the 35-year-old American sprinter will line up in a rarely run 150m event at Tuks Stadium in Tshwane on March 8 in the second leg of the track and field meet that ASA launched in December last year.

“I have obviously done 150’s in training‚ but have never raced over that distance before‚" Gatlin said in a statement on Thursday morning.

"It will be interesting to see how I do.

"It is also my first race of the season‚ which adds to the excitement for me.”

His imminent arrival in the country will come a few weeks after Usain Bolt's SA whirlwind tour last week‚ the Jamaican legend who Gatlin vanquished at last year's IAAF World Championships to claim the global short dash crown.

“Having Justin Gatlin running in South Africa is a big coup for us‚” ASA president Aleck Skhosana said in a stament.

“We have such incredible depth in the sprints in South Africa.

"To have an athlete of Justin Gatlin’s calibre compete here against our athletes means that the world sees us as a major contender in the sprints.

"It also brings other great benefits as it inspires other aspiring sprinters and beyond.

"It also inspires coaches to produce the calibre of sprinters along the likes of Gatlin and Akani Simbine.”

Just two days ago‚ World Championship 10 000m silver medallist Joshua Cheptegei was revealed as the first big name to confirm his participation in the Grand Prix three-meet series.

The Ugandan star will run at the first two events‚ according to the organisers - at Ruimsig Stadium‚ Johannesburg on March 1 and Tuks Stadium on March 8.

The final leg will take place at Dal Josaphat Stadium in Paarl‚ Western Cape on March 22.

READ MORE:

Are we going to remember that Bolt was here a year from now?

South African sport can be the best and the worst of things.
Sport
8 days ago

Gideon Sam wants SA to return to fifth on Games medals table

Sprinter Anaso Jobodwana was the noticeable omission from the Commonwealth Games squad named in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Sport
8 days ago

Sports minister's Bolt blunder

Sports minister Thulas Nxesi dropped everything to rush to meet Usain Bolt in Johannesburg on Monday — he must have been in such a hurry he ...
Sport
9 days ago

Bolt says Wayde is awesome‚ but he's no sprinter

Usain Bolt on Monday used the words awesome and brilliant to describe Wayde van Niekerk‚ but the one descriptive he refused to use was sprinter.
Sport
9 days ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns striker Brockie desperate to break his goal duck Soccer
  2. Semenya looks back on extraordinary career and allows herself a shy smile Sport
  3. SA Rugby in bid to prevent SABC radio from dropping Super Rugby and Currie Cup Rugby
  4. Strong line-up as CAF Champions League begins Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next

Related articles

  1. Usain Bolt says he's dead serious about pursuing a career in soccer Soccer
  2. WATCH | Usain Bolt joins Mamelodi Sundowns at training Soccer
  3. Usain Bolt: South Africans make people feel right at home TshisaLIVE
  4. Conquering contradictions to become a national hero Features
  5. SAFA presidential race plunges muddy waters after Nonkonyana allegations Soccer
  6. Sports Minister explains delays in SASCOC and Soweto derby inquiries  Soccer
  7. Caster Semenya to battle Serena Williams in top awards Sport
  8. Wayde van Niekerk ends successful Qatar rehab Sport
  9. Notable sporting moments of 2017 Sport
  10. The Good of world sport in 2017 Sport
  11. Swimmers set pace in Commonwealth Games Sport
X