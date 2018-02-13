Sport

Maria Sharapova crashes out in Qatar Open first round

13 February 2018 - 11:33 By AFP
Russia's Maria Sharapova hits a return against Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles third round match on day six of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 20, 2018.
Russia's Maria Sharapova hits a return against Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles third round match on day six of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 20, 2018.
Image: SAEED KHAN / AFP

Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova suffered a shock defeat in the first round of the Qatar Open on Monday, dumped out in three sets by outsider Monica Niculescu.

The Romanian, ranked number 92 in the world, 51 places behind the Russian, won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

In a match lasting more than two and a half hours, Sharapova hit 52 unforced errors as opposed to just 17 from Niculescu.

In blustery conditions, Sharapova also struggled to get to grips with the 30-year-old Niculescu's distinctive style, which relies heavily on a sliced forehand.

The former world number one, twice a winner in Doha, had been given a wildcard into the draw and was one of the tournament's major attractions.

"I did a good job of winning the longer rallies, even though that's not really what I wanted to get myself into," said Sharapova afterwards.

"So, physically I felt good. I just got pretty passive in the end and starting making too many errors."

It was the 30-year-old's first appearance in Doha since 2013 and her first match since losing to Angelique Kerber in the third round of the Australian Open last month.

Sharapova returned to tennis last April after completing a 15-month ban for failing a drug test.

A jubilant Niculescu described it afterwards as "a very good win" as well as "a tough match".

She added: "I love it how I play and I like to be unique and I think my slice forehand is a weapon.

"And when I feel good on the court then I play relaxed, I can be good and can be dangerous."

Niculescu's reward is to play either Magdalena Rybarikova or wildcard Fatma Al-Nabhani in the next round.

Nine of the top ten women's players are competing in Doha this week, but arguably Sharapova was the biggest attraction.

Her defeat is unlikely to please organisers after the men's tournament in Qatar last month was decimated of big name stars through injury.

The competition could see a repeat of the Australian Open final as the world's new number one Carolina Wozniacki, and the woman she beat in Melbourne, Simona Halep, are seeded one and two in Doha.

In another Romanian versus Russian clash, Halep will start her tournament on Tuesday, playing against Muscovite, Ekaterina Makarova, a former world number eight.

Also through on Monday was world number 30 Dominika Cibulkova, who beat Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the world number 22, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4.

READ MORE:

Wozniacki's long, hard road back to the top

Caroline Wozniacki said “nobody knows” how much hard work and sheer guts she had to put in before realising her Grand Slam dream.
Sport
16 days ago

I never stopped believing, says Wozniacki ahead of Halep showdown

Caroline Wozniacki says she never gave up on herself or her Grand Slam title dream after beating Elise Mertens Thursday to reach her first Australian ...
Sport
19 days ago

What, no Williams? Federer inspires Bencic upset of Venus

The Australian Open will be without a Williams sister in the second round for the first time since 1997 after Venus was sent packing by a Roger ...
Sport
29 days ago

Unstoppable Venus Williams sets sights on 2020 Olympics

Evergreen American Venus Williams has dismissed any notion of announcing her retirement anytime soon, saying she is eager to compete at the 2020 ...
Sport
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Relaxed Chelsea coach Conte appreciates crowd support as pressure eases Soccer
  2. Caster Semenya to race her maiden 1‚000m in Pretoria Sport
  3. Sundowns send condolences to Tau's family after the loss of his elder brother ... Soccer
  4. Maria Sharapova crashes out in Qatar Open first round Sport
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

The problem is not Zuma, it's the whole ANC': Malema
VIDEO REPORT: Henri van Breda returns for closing arguments in triple-murder ...

Related articles

  1. Graf backs Williams to break Court's record Sport
  2. Wozniacki takes her revenge on nemesis Venus Williams Sport
  3. Sharapova out, Gavrilova through to second round of Kremlin Cup Sport
  4. Maria Sharapova shoots up WTA rankings after Tianjin win Sport
  5. Maria Sharapova wins first WTA title since return from ban Sport
  6. Sharapova draws Halep on return to grand slams at US Open Sport
  7. Maria Sharapova determined to prove point on Slam return Sport
  8. Serena’s absence leaves vacuum to fill at Wimbledon Sport
  9. Kerber playing for match practice Sport
  10. Serena follows sister Venus to Auckland exit Sport
X