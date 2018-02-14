Sport

Anaso Jobodwana faces tough 200m test in Ruimsig

14 February 2018 - 13:38 By David Isaacson
Henricho Bruintjies, Anaso Jobodwana and Emile Erasmus in the semi final of the men's 100m during day 1 of the ASA Senior Championships at PUK McArthur Stadium on April 21, 2017 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
Henricho Bruintjies, Anaso Jobodwana and Emile Erasmus in the semi final of the men's 100m during day 1 of the ASA Senior Championships at PUK McArthur Stadium on April 21, 2017 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Anaso Jobodwana will compete in what is arguably his toughest 200m assignment on South African soil when he races in the first meet of the Athletix Grand Prix series at Ruimsig on March 1.

On paper Jobodwana‚ the 2015 world championship bronze medallist‚ should be the out-and-out favourite with his 19.87sec personal best.

But with him still searching for his top form after being felled by serious injury more than two years ago‚ he could have a battle on his hands.

His biggest threat is likely to be Tuks age-group star Clarence Munyai‚ the world under-20 world record-holder over 300m who boasts a 200m best of 20.10.

Also in action will be American Justin Walker and his training partner Trentavis Friday‚ as well as SA’s world 200m under-18 champion‚ Retshidisitswe Mlenga.

Their bests — Walker’s is 20.26‚ Friday’s 20.33 and Mlenga 20.96 — suggests Jobodwana could be pressed to deliver his fastest race since his podium performance at the world championships in Beijing.

His fastest 200m time in 2017 was 20.62 — not counting a wind-assisted 20.10 he went in November — and in his only race in 2016‚ in the heats of the Rio Olympics‚ he went a disappointing 20.53.

Munyai‚ who turns 20 on Tuesday‚ is hungry. “I’m looking forward to racing on March 1.

“I always love racing against Anaso and Retshidisitswe. To have the added incentive of racing against the Americans in front of our home-crowd is a really big deal‚” he said in a statement issued by the organisers.

“We get to show South Africa at home that we are mixing it up with the world. This is really exciting‚” added Munyai‚ who has yet to

The three-meet series moves to the Tuks track in Pretoria on March 8 and finishes in Paarl on March 22.

READ MORE:

Chad le Clos upset as he loses shot at Commonwealth Games medal record

Chad Le Clos is “pretty upset” that South Africa’s selection criteria could rob him of the chance to become the most decorated medalist in ...
Sport
21 hours ago

So who barred Caster Semenya from competing?

The ministerial committee of inquiry into governance issues at the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) faces the task of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Explosive revelations on first day of the committee of inquiry into Sascoc

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) was dysfunctional‚ the ministerial committee of inquiry into governance issues at the ...
Sport
1 day ago

All eyes on retired Judge Zulman as SASCOC inquiry finally gets underway

All eyes will be on retired Judge Ralph Zulman when the long-awaited inquiry into allegations of misconduct at Sascoc finally gets underway at the ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Nonkonyana to complain to FIFA over alleged dirty tricks in SAFA presidential ... Soccer
  2. Kagiso Rabada found guilty of breaching the ICC Players Conduct Cricket
  3. Anaso Jobodwana faces tough 200m test in Ruimsig Sport
  4. Coach Gibson hopes vanquished SA can salvage some pride against India Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Hawks raid Guptas' Saxonwold home
The rain hits parched Cape Town

Related articles

  1. SA athletes assaulted in apparent student race attack South Africa
  2. World 100m champion Justin Gatlin coming to SA to compete Sport
  3. Are we going to remember that Bolt was here a year from now? Soccer
  4. Gideon Sam wants SA to return to fifth on Games medals table Sport
  5. Sports minister's Bolt blunder Sport
  6. Bolt says Wayde is awesome‚ but he's no sprinter Sport
  7. Usain Bolt says he's dead serious about pursuing a career in soccer Soccer
  8. Usain Bolt: South Africans make people feel right at home TshisaLIVE
  9. WATCH | Usain Bolt joins Mamelodi Sundowns at training Soccer
  10. Conquering contradictions to become a national hero Features
X