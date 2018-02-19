Sport

Kenya's javelin star Julius Yego heads to SA

19 February 2018 - 12:34 By David Isaacson
Kenya's Julius Yego competes in the final of the men's javelin throw athletics event at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium in London on August 12, 2017.
Kenya's Julius Yego competes in the final of the men's javelin throw athletics event at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium in London on August 12, 2017.
Image: Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP

Former world javelin champion Julius Yego of Kenya will travel to South Africa to compete in the Athletix Grand Prix next month‚ organisers announced in a statement early Monday morning.

The 2016 Olympic silver medallist is the second big foreign name for the three-meet series after world 100m champion Justin Gatlin of the US.

Yego will take part in the third meet at the Dal Josaphat stadium in Paarl on March 22.

The reigning Commonwealth Games champion from Glasgow 2014 taught himself to throw the javelin by watching footage of legendary Jan Zelezny and Andreas Thorkildsen on YouTube.

His self-grooved technique was good enough to win the All Africa Games crown in Maputo in 2011‚ catching the eye of Finnish agent Jukka Harkonen who organised that Yego get official training in Finland.

“My technique was very raw‚” Yego‚ 29‚ was quoted as saying in the statement.

“You cannot learn technique in such a technical event on YouTube.

"You need someone to watch you and correct what you are doing.

"So the two months that I spent in Finland made a big difference to my career.”

He made the final at the 2012 London Olympics and then landed gold at the 2015 world championships in Beijing.

“We are used to competing at big meetings in Europe‚ the States and Asia so when my agent informed me of the meeting in Paarl‚ I immediately jumped at the chance.

“To be able to compete in South Africa‚ on the African continent‚ is important to me as it helps in growing our sport‚” said Yego‚ whose success has made javelin become more popular in Kenya‚ normally known for distance running.

“We are limited with resources‚ but more and more kids are now attempting their hand at the javelin.

“We are known globally as middle and long distance champions‚ but with my medals and the two 400m hurdlers [Nicholas Bett and Boniface Mucheru]‚ youngsters are beginning to realise that not everyone is cut out to be a long distance athlete and that they can also make an impact on the world stage in other athletics disciplines.”

After struggling with injury in 2017‚ Yego is looking forward to the new season.

“I am now healthy and injury free‚ so I am excited for what 2018 may hold.”

READ MORE:

Caster Semenya to race her maiden 1‚000m in Pretoria

Caster Semenya will race her maiden 1‚000m when she competes alongside world 100m champion Justin Gatlin at the Athletix Grand Prix meet in Pretoria ...
Sport
6 days ago

US-based student joins SA's record-breaking party

US-based student Derrick Mokaleng has gate-crashed the party of South African record-breakers‚ posting a 400m time that would have taken bronze at ...
Sport
7 days ago

Dominique Scott breaks second South Africa record in a week

US-based distance star Dominique Scott has broken her second South African record in a week‚ this time in the indoor 1500m.
Sport
8 days ago

The Good of world sport in 2017

As 2017 nears the end‚ we take a look at some of the moments that captivated sports fans allover the world over the past 12 months.
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Kenya's javelin star Julius Yego heads to SA Sport
  2. End in sight to Tendai Ndoro's eligibility debate? Soccer
  3. SA have their back against the wall ahead of decisive India encounter Cricket
  4. Kevin Anderson reaches career high ranking after New York win Sport
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

It's a wrap: The top moments from Ramaphosa's first Sona
'We want peace in this Parliament': Malema speaks after SONA 2018

Related articles

  1. Racism doesn't make sense‚ says attacked South African athlete South Africa
  2. World 100m champion Justin Gatlin coming to SA to compete Sport
  3. SA athletes assaulted in apparent student race attack South Africa
  4. Are we going to remember that Bolt was here a year from now? Soccer
  5. Gideon Sam wants SA to return to fifth on Games medals table Sport
  6. Sports minister's Bolt blunder Sport
  7. Bolt says Wayde is awesome‚ but he's no sprinter Sport
  8. Usain Bolt says he's dead serious about pursuing a career in soccer Soccer
  9. Usain Bolt: South Africans make people feel right at home TshisaLIVE
  10. WATCH | Usain Bolt joins Mamelodi Sundowns at training Soccer
X