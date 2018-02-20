Sport

Great Scott! Dominique gets national call-up at last

20 February 2018 - 18:11 By David Isaacson
Dominique Scott has been named in a small South African team for the 2017 world indoor championships.
Dominique Scott has been named in a small South African team for the 2017 world indoor championships.
Image: Dominique Scott via Twitter

After being overlooked for two national teams‚ Dominique Scott has been named in a small South African team for the world indoor championships.

US-based Scott is one of six athletes who will compete in Birmingham from March 1-4‚ featuring long-jumpers Luvo Manyonga‚ the world outdoor champion‚ and his bronze medallist compatriot‚ Ruswahl Samaai.

Scott‚ a 2016 Olympian‚ was one of 14 athletes omitted from the SA team for the world outdoor championships in London last year despite qualifying for the event.

Their only crime was not matching the tougher qualifying standards set by Athletics SA (ASA).

Scott also didn’t make the grade for the Commonwealth Games because she achieved the qualifying times in the 1‚500m and 5‚000m outside the August 1 to December 31 window imposed by ASA — she was more than three seconds quicker in the 1‚500m in July last year and more than 30 seconds faster in the 5‚000m in June.

Had the federation picked her for the London world championships from August 4-13 Scott would have surely posted a qualifying time to secure her spot in the squad for the Commonwealth Games in Australia in April.

The selection for the Games is done by the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc)‚ but the criteria were set by ASA.

Scott left nothing to chance for the indoor team‚ however‚ breaking national records in both the 1500m and 3000m this month. She will compete in both races in Birmingham.

The SA team is:

Men:

Emile Erasmus (60m)‚ Antonio Alkana (60m hurdles)‚ Ruswahl Samaai (long jump)‚ Luvo Manyonga (long jump).

Women:

Carina Horn (60m)‚ Dominique Scott (1500m/3000m).

READ MORE:

'Who received R200 000 for fake Sascoc report?'

Cash-strapped SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board members will not make the trip to the Commonwealth Games in Australia in ...
Sport
4 days ago

SASCOC president Gideon Sam protected 'corrupt' friend

SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president Gideon Sam ignored a damning report into a member federation to protect a friend‚ ...
Sport
5 days ago

Chad le Clos upset as he loses shot at Commonwealth Games medal record

Chad Le Clos is “pretty upset” that South Africa’s selection criteria could rob him of the chance to become the most decorated medalist in ...
Sport
7 days ago

So who barred Caster Semenya from competing?

The ministerial committee of inquiry into governance issues at the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) faces the task of ...
Sport
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town City advance to next round in CAF Confederation Cup  Soccer
  2. Steve Komphela issues rallying cry to Kaizer Chiefs supporters Soccer
  3. Cobus Wiese on a quest to be like Juan Smith  Rugby
  4. Is Rassie Erasmus really the Messiah he's been out to be‚ asks Peter de Villiers Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane responds to Sona 2018: ‘It felt good’
Julius Malema calls on South Africa to learn from Zimbabwe’s mistakes

Related articles

  1. No beach time for Bidvest Wits in Mauritius Soccer
  2. Kenya's javelin star Julius Yego heads to SA Sport
  3. Yaaas queens! African women make history at 2018 Winter Olympics Lifestyle
  4. Anaso Jobodwana faces tough 200m test in Ruimsig Sport
  5. So who barred Caster Semenya from competing? Sport
  6. SA stands to lose a champion after race attack South Africa
  7. Explosive revelations on first day of the committee of inquiry into Sascoc Sport
  8. Racism doesn't make sense‚ says attacked South African athlete South Africa
  9. SA athletes assaulted in apparent student race attack South Africa
  10. World 100m champion Justin Gatlin coming to SA to compete Sport
X