Sport

Caster Semenya to name her new coach by Thursday

25 February 2018 - 15:08 By David Isaacson
Caster Semenya during the SA Sports Awards at Emperors Palace on November 12, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Caster Semenya expects to name her new coach by Thursday.

The middle distance star recently relocated to Pretoria after three years in Potchefstroom where she was trained by Jean Verster.

“I will have a coach by March 1‚” Semenya said after winning the 400m at the Gauteng North championships in 52.45sec at the Tuks track on Saturday‚ adding she already knew who that person would be.

“At the moment I’m still on my own … but obviously I need someone by me‚ someone who will be able to watch over my times‚ to watch over what I do‚ so we can improve where I make mistakes.”

Semenya said she was happy with her time‚ well outside her 50.40 best from 2016.

“Coming from [training] sessions and being able to run 52 for me‚ I cannot ask for more.

“I’m happy with how I’m running‚ training is good.”

She reiterated she would do the 800m and 1500m double at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast from April 4-15.

Semenya‚ the Olympic 800m champion‚ won the 800m gold and 1500m bronze at the world championships in London last year.

