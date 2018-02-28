Sport

Willett hoping his knowledge of SA courses puts him in good stead

28 February 2018 - 17:35 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Former Masters champion Danny Willett is hoping that his knowledge of South African courses will put him in good stead when the Tshwane Open tees off at the Pretoria Country Club on Thursday.

“I know most of the golf courses in South Africa pretty well‚" said the Englishmen as he wrapped his preparations on Thursday.

"At Pretoria Country Club you have got to keep the ball in play because it’s very tight and tree-lined.

"The greens are also small‚ which is real old school. It’s a beautiful golf course and this is kind of what I was used to growing up back home.

"It is always good to be back in South Africa.”

Willett‚ who has dropped to 210th on the official rankings‚ is also using the tournament to revive his career after a shoulder injury cut short his campaign last season.

“The game is better‚ my practice is going really well and it’s just that I have to play more tournament golf.

"That is what you miss when you are out with rehabilitation and injury.

"It’s now just about putting it in play on the golf course and getting used to a few shots that you don’t quite feel comfortable with.”

This is the first time Willett will return to the Tshwane Open since 2014 where he retired hurt.

South Africa's Dean Burmester is the reigning champion after winning his first European Tour by three strokes last year but he is not returning to defend his title.

Fellow Masters champion Charl Schwartzel won the 2016 edition of this tournament that has a history of treating Masters winners fairly well.

Last year‚ 2008 Masters winner Trevor Immelman arrived at the tournament still working through a lengthy slump in form and was given a confidence boost by not only making the cut but also scoring a hole-in-one on the par-three fifth hole in the third round.

And in the inaugural tournament in 2013‚ José Maria Olazabal‚ the 1994 and 1999 Masters champion‚ turned back the clock to make the cut and finish 76th in this tournament.

