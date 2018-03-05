SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) deputy president Hajera Kajee on Monday said she had resigned from the body’s investment arm because she didn’t want to be implicated in certain money transfers.

She was giving evidence to the ministerial committee of inquiry into Sascoc’s governance matters which got a first-hand taste of the boardroom battles as four members of the split executive came face to face at the hearing at the Ellis Park rugby stadium.

Kajee said she had recently resigned as a director of Gride‚ Sascoc’s investment arm which owns shares in gaming outfit Phumelela and was worth nearly R100-million.

“Part of that funding‚ we said‚ should be educational bursaries and so forth for athletes who want to study sports management and so forth‚ which we had done‚ but now it’s being used within Sascoc for operations‚” said Kajee‚ the second-highest ranking board member after president Gideon Sam.

“Sascoc does not have money‚ they want to transfer money out of Gride into Sascoc … Funds have been transferred out of Gride Investments and I’m sure there will be a trail to show what has happened.

“Therefore I resigned as a member with immediate effect because I don’t want to be implicated with that.”