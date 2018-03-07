Athletics SA mulling over the possibility of hosting new youth competition

Athletics South Africa (ASA) president Aleck Skhosana has revealed that they are mulling over the possibility of hosting a youth competition to give promising athletes an opportunity to progress to senior level.

"You have asked us how we are going to sustain the talents of athletes like Mlenga to progress from being a junior world junior champion and to be become a senior champion," said Skhosana.

"Training will be there but if structured and tough competition is not there you will not be able to do that.” Skhosana said the tournament‚ which is targeted to start next year‚ will be for athletes from the age of 15 to 20 and they want to follow the example of successful track and field countries like Jamaica and the U.S. “This is what is in the plan.

"We want to make sure that we create a platform for the 15 to 18 and 19 to 20 year olds to compete in a tough competition environment.

"Jamaica and U.S and many other successful nations are doing it and we have to learn from them.

"There is no magic.

"It is a matter of how you structure your systems to create opportunities for the youngsters who are our future.”