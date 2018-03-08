Sport

Maria Sharapova crashes out of Indian Wells

08 March 2018 - 11:15 By AFP
Maria Sharapova of Russia leaves the court after losing to Naomi Osaka of Japan during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 7, 2018 in Indian Wells, California.
Maria Sharapova of Russia leaves the court after losing to Naomi Osaka of Japan during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 7, 2018 in Indian Wells, California.
Image: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP

Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova suffered a shock defeat on Wednesday to Japanese No. 1 Naomi Osaka, losing her opening match at the WTA Indian Wells tournament 6-4, 6-4.

The former world number one, and twice a winner in the California desert, Sharapova was one of the tournament's major attractions after missing the last two events.

"I wanted to do well here and not just because I won this event a couple times," Sharapova said.

"I would have loved to stay longer it is just not going to happen this year."

Sharapova made six double faults, won just 25 percent of her second serve points and had her serve broken five times.

The 20-year-old Osaka won 75 percent of her first-serve points as she needed 95 minutes to win the only night session match.

For Sharapova this loss is another reminder that it's back to the drawing board for the Russian as she makes her way back from a 15-month drugs ban.

This is her second first round loss in a row after she withdrew from the Dubai tournament with a forearm injury.

In her only Grand Slam appearance this year, Sharapova reached the third round of the Australian Open before losing to Angelique Kerber.

READ MORE:

I never stopped believing, says Wozniacki ahead of Halep showdown

Caroline Wozniacki says she never gave up on herself or her Grand Slam title dream after beating Elise Mertens Thursday to reach her first Australian ...
Sport
1 month ago

What, no Williams? Federer inspires Bencic upset of Venus

The Australian Open will be without a Williams sister in the second round for the first time since 1997 after Venus was sent packing by a Roger ...
Sport
1 month ago

Unstoppable Venus Williams sets sights on 2020 Olympics

Evergreen American Venus Williams has dismissed any notion of announcing her retirement anytime soon, saying she is eager to compete at the 2020 ...
Sport
3 months ago

Graf backs Williams to break Court's record

Serena Williams can "absolutely" surpass Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 grand slam singles titles if the American returns to tennis after ...
Sport
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Tiger Woods inspired by Phil Mickelson, eyes Masters challenge Sport
  2. Akani Simbine gets down to business ahead of the Commonwealth Games Sport
  3. Sundowns coach Mosimane says his players were 'naughty' in Rwanda Soccer
  4. Wydad Casablanca begin CAF title defence by scoring seven goals Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Traffic officers in a scuffle with a motorist
Johannesburg shootout caught on camera

Related articles

  1. Wozniacki takes her revenge on nemesis Venus Williams Sport
  2. Sharapova out, Gavrilova through to second round of Kremlin Cup Sport
  3. Maria Sharapova shoots up WTA rankings after Tianjin win Sport
  4. Maria Sharapova wins first WTA title since return from ban Sport
  5. Sharapova draws Halep on return to grand slams at US Open Sport
  6. Maria Sharapova determined to prove point on Slam return Sport
  7. Serena’s absence leaves vacuum to fill at Wimbledon Sport
  8. Bolt, Murray, Ronaldo, Farah in running for award Sport
  9. Cape Town to host seniors world tennis champs Sport
  10. Kerber playing for match practice Sport
  11. Serena follows sister Venus to Auckland exit Sport
X