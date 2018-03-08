Sport

Tiger Woods inspired by Phil Mickelson, eyes Masters challenge

08 March 2018 - 13:38 By AFP
Tiger Woods lines up his putt on the second green during the final round of the Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on February 25, 2018 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Tiger Woods lines up his putt on the second green during the final round of the Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on February 25, 2018 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Image: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images/AFP

Tiger Woods is drawing inspiration from fellow veteran Phil Mickelson's win in Mexico last weekend as he plots the latest stage of his comeback this week ahead of next month's Masters.

The 42-year-old former world number one will tee off in the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship on Thursday hoping to get more rounds under his belt heading into Augusta in three weeks' time.

Woods has endured mixed results since returning to the tour this season, finishing tied for 23rd at Torrey Pines in January before missing the cut at Riviera in Los Angeles last month.

He followed that up with a 12th-place finish at the Honda Classic and is playing the Valspar at Tampa, Florida this week in an attempt to hone his game before the Masters.

Woods missed all of 2016 and most of 2017 because of debilitating back trouble that culiminated in spinal fusion surgery last April.

He said the 47-year-old Mickelson's victory at the WGC Championship in Mexico on Sunday encouraged him to believe he could still add to his collection of 106 professional wins.

"What Phil's doing is showing that we can still do it later on in our careers," Woods told reporters on Wednesday.

"Davis won at 51, Phil at 47," he said, referring to Davis Love III. "There are a few guys who can do it late in their career."

Woods, who has missed the last two Masters, is also not ruling out a member of the old guard prevailing at Augusta next month.

"The favorites are the guys who've always done well there," Woods said, insisting that himself and former champions such as Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Bubba Watson and Mickelson were all capable of challenging.

"I'm not going to put it out of the realm if Freddie feels good, he's still in he mix. Bernhard is still in the mix. Phil is in the mix. Myself, Bubba. There's a few who know how to play the golf course and it fits us," Woods said.

"There's definitely going to be some young guys who've been playing well up there. But Augusta is one of those courses that favors the vets. It's a hard test."

- 'Here I am' -

At this stage of the season, however, Woods is simply happy to be back on the circuit.

"I'm just ecstatic to have a chance to play again and to have a chance to win golf tournaments and compete," he said.

"There was a while there where I didn't know if I was ever going to be out there again in the capacity of a professional player. But here I am, and it's a lot of fun."

Woods said he hopes to use Valspar to fine-tune his game while building up his endurance.

"Keep progressing, keep making small changes, small tweaks," he said. "Hopefully I can continue to do that this week.

"I've only played 10 rounds. I know some people are saying that I've been a little erratic, or a little inconsistent. But it's 10 rounds. It's not that many.

"I looked up some of my stats last night as I wanted to see where I'm ranked -- I'm not even on the rankings, because I haven't played enough rounds.

"That's basically how my comeback has been so far."

READ MORE:

Tiger Woods says 69 gives him a shot at Honda Classic

Tiger Woods fired a one-under par 69 in the third round of the Honda Classic on Saturday, and said the first sub-70 round of his comeback gives him a ...
Sport
11 days ago

Don’t expect miracles from Woods in 2018, say experts

As anticipation builds over Tiger Woods’s official comeback after nearly a year rehabilitating from a spinal fusion, two former professionals have ...
Sport
1 month ago

Tiger hopes to play full 2018 but not yet ready to commit

Tiger Woods hopes to play a full 2018 schedule, he said on Friday, while at the same time declining to commit even to competing in February’s Genesis ...
Sport
2 months ago

PGA Tour suspends Mark Hensby for failing to provide doping sample

The PGA Tour on Monday said it has suspended Australian Mark Hensby for one year for violating the sport's anti-doping policy.
Sport
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Tiger Woods inspired by Phil Mickelson, eyes Masters challenge Sport
  2. Akani Simbine gets down to business ahead of the Commonwealth Games Sport
  3. Sundowns coach Mosimane says his players were 'naughty' in Rwanda Soccer
  4. Wydad Casablanca begin CAF title defence by scoring seven goals Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Traffic officers in a scuffle with a motorist
Johannesburg shootout caught on camera

Related articles

  1. Fin Pulkkanen streaks to Joburg Open lead Sport
  2. Local golf hero on top Sport
  3. Keenan Davidse leads Joburg Open Sport
  4. Tiger Woods still a major threat, say Calcavecchia and Janzen Sport
  5. The stakes could not be higher at this year’s Joburg Open Sport
  6. Tiger ‘pain free’ and ready for return, says Day Sport
  7. Defending champion Noren knows what it takes to win Sport
  8. Who will tame the Gary Player Country Club? Sport
  9. Time for change says legendary Ernie Els, as Internationals look to 2019 Sport
  10. McIlroy back in the groove at British Masters Sport
X