Committee members probing SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) governance matters have branded as corrupt the “common practice” of board members and staff seeking favours from service providers.

Vinesh Maharaj‚ who was fired as CFO early this year‚ on Thursday testified that president Gideon Sam and an employee‚ Clifford Cobers‚ had received free services from M&M Hiring‚ while board member Kobus Marais was given a free suit from another supplier.

Maharaj cited these examples to justify his own dealing with another service provider that had been used against him at his disciplinary hearing‚ where he was found guilty of this and other charges. Maharaj didn’t attend the hearing.

Fli-Afrika‚ Sascoc’s travel agent‚ had paid money to a company‚ Brad’s Glass and Aluminium (BGA)‚ on Maharaj’s behalf for work to be done at the CFO’s house.

Maharaj told the committee he had become particularly friendly with Fli-Afrika director Nazeer Camaroodeen who had spotted the BGA quotation on his desk one day and offered to pay for the work up front‚ debiting Maharaj’s private account for the amount.

According to the summary of the disciplinary hearing‚ Fli-Afrika meant to pay R50 000 to BGA‚ but erroneously transferred just more than R535 000‚ forcing them to ask for a refund of R485 000.

“In terms of board members and staff‚ a number of them interact with our preferred suppliers‚ hence they would have accounts with them in their personal capacities‚ so I learned that M&M Hiring provided tables‚ chairs‚ decor to Mr Gideon Sam‚” said Maharaj.

“I later learned that M&M didn’t charge him for that.”