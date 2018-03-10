Pay TV's influence weighs on rugby election

Several rugby unions are disillusioned with pay channel SuperSport's alleged influence in the running of the sport.

They accuse the pay channel of wielding its power behind the scenes by virtue of being the sole broadcast rights holder of the rugby in the country.

SuperSport has minority share interest in the Cheetahs and the Sharks and the smaller unions argue that this arrangement provides the pay channel with a platform to influence major rugby decisions.

This state of affairs, perceived or otherwise, provides the backdrop against which the SA Rugby elections will play out next month.

