Sport

Novak Djokovic suffers 'weird' loss to qualifier at Indian Wells

12 March 2018 - 11:23 By Reuters
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a shot during his match against Taro Daniel of Japan during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden of the Czech Republic on March 11, 2018 in Indian Wells, California.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a shot during his match against Taro Daniel of Japan during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden of the Czech Republic on March 11, 2018 in Indian Wells, California.
Image: Adam Pretty/Getty Images/AFP

Novak Djokovic produced a puzzling performance as the former world number one lost to Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in the second round at the BNP Paribas Open in California on Sunday.

On his return from right elbow surgery, Djokovic looked a pale shadow of his former self as he went down 7-6(3) 4-6 6-1 to make a quick exit from a tournament he has won five times.

"It felt like the first match I have ever played on the tour, very weird," he told reporters.

"I just completely lost rhythm, everything, struggled a little bit with the health the last couple of weeks."

Djokovic took six months off after Wimbledon last year and returned in January's Australian Open where he lost in the fourth round. He had surgery in Switzerland shortly after that.

"I was grateful to be out on the court after surgery that quickly but at the same time just didn't feel good at all," he added. "Nerves were there. I made so many unforced errors."

Djokovic's performance in the final set against the world's 109th-ranked player on centre court raised some eyebrows, with four-times grand slam champion Jim Courier saying the Serb had "capitulated".

"The question marks surrounding his defeat today will only grow larger," Courier said in commentary on the Tennis Channel.

"We wondered post surgery what it was going to look like, how his elbow was going to react to the strain and stress, but it was his heart and head that didn't react the right way in this match. That is as head scratching as anything you'll see."

Holder Roger Federer avoided the same fate as Djokovic, though the Swiss top seed was pushed by left-handed Argentine Federico Delbonis in a match that was completed on Sunday after being halted by rain at 2-2 in the second set the previous day.

The top seed fended off a set point in the tiebreak to beat Delbonis 6-3 7-6(6).

"It's been a long time since I have been interrupted at night and have to come back the next day," said Federer.

"In the night-time, the ball is much more deader. The surface doesn't react so much."

Frenchman Gael Monfils survived a match point before beating big-serving American John Isner 6-7(5) 7-6(3) 7-5 in a contest that had only one break.

Isner, the 15th seed, frittered away seven break points, while Monfils converted one of his three opportunities, which proved enough.

Yuki Bhambri of India pulled off a surprise when he toppled ninth-seeded Frenchman Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-4.

Israeli Dudi Sela beat British 21st seed Edmund 6-4 6-4, while Luxemburg's 24th seed Giles Muller was upset by Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-3 7-5.

In late action, Croat second seed Marin Cilic beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 7-5 6-3, while Canadian Milos Raonic defeated 17-year-old compatriot Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 6-4.

"I was attacking when I had my chances and controlling most of the times the points," said Cilic. "I didn't serve too good today but overall I'm pleased."

The tournament also lost Japan's Kei Nishikori, who withdrew through illness.

READ MORE:

Serena Williams wins in WTA Tour return

Serena Williams shook off the rust from a 15-month layoff due to pregnancy to win her opening match at the WTA Indian Wells event with a 7-5, 6-3 ...
Sport
3 days ago

Maria Sharapova crashes out of Indian Wells

Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova suffered a shock defeat on Wednesday to Japanese No. 1 Naomi Osaka, losing her opening match at the WTA ...
Sport
4 days ago

I never stopped believing, says Wozniacki ahead of Halep showdown

Caroline Wozniacki says she never gave up on herself or her Grand Slam title dream after beating Elise Mertens Thursday to reach her first Australian ...
Sport
1 month ago

What, no Williams? Federer inspires Bencic upset of Venus

The Australian Open will be without a Williams sister in the second round for the first time since 1997 after Venus was sent packing by a Roger ...
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Baxter to name Bafana squad for four-nations tournament in Zambia Soccer
  2. Johan Goosen officially out of retirement Rugby
  3. Can EC Bees sting Mamelodi Sundowns? Soccer
  4. Kagiso Rabada banned for rest of Australia test series‚ considers appeal Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Driver escapes death after runaway truck crashes into Umhlanga promenade
Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban

Related articles

  1. Unstoppable Venus Williams sets sights on 2020 Olympics Sport
  2. Graf backs Williams to break Court's record Sport
  3. Wozniacki takes her revenge on nemesis Venus Williams Sport
  4. Sharapova out, Gavrilova through to second round of Kremlin Cup Sport
  5. Maria Sharapova shoots up WTA rankings after Tianjin win Sport
  6. Maria Sharapova wins first WTA title since return from ban Sport
  7. Sharapova draws Halep on return to grand slams at US Open Sport
  8. Maria Sharapova determined to prove point on Slam return Sport
  9. Serena’s absence leaves vacuum to fill at Wimbledon Sport
  10. Bolt, Murray, Ronaldo, Farah in running for award Sport
X