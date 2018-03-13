Sport

Puma SA sets the record straight on Athletix Grand Prix meeting

13 March 2018 - 11:28 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
World 800m champions Caster Semenya competes in the women's senior 1000m at the Athletix Grand Prix Athletics Series at Tuks Stadium, Pretoria on 08 March 2018.
World 800m champions Caster Semenya competes in the women's senior 1000m at the Athletix Grand Prix Athletics Series at Tuks Stadium, Pretoria on 08 March 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Puma South Africa have set the record straight and said they had nothing to do with the decision that saw Athletics South Africa (ASA) officials at the Athletix Grand Prix meeting force some of the athletes to cover up their kit sponsors’ logos in Pretoria last week.

Top international athletes Justin Gatlin‚ Caster Semenya and Akani Simbine‚ among others‚ competed with tape covering their logos at the sold-out event that was held at the University of Pretoria.

"There is no truth to media reports that PUMA was involved in trying to force athletes wearing rival brands to cover their logos at the Liquid Telecom Athletix Grand Prix Series at Tuks Stadium on March 8‚ 2018 in Pretoria‚" Puma said in a statement.

“Puma is a proud sponsor of athletics in South Africa and on various levels globally.

"We are well aware of the rules and abide by them at all levels and as such would not request athletes or associates to enforce a covering up of logos.

"Not least because this would then impact us in other events where we are not the sponsor and also as it is in clear contravention of the rules.”

ASA last week released a statement where they promised to take action after admitting to the mistake made by their officials.

“ASA has already started with remedial action by calling for an emergency meeting with members of the technical committee to bring to their attention the error that has been made‚" read the ASA statement.

“Necessary steps will be taken to ensure that such errors are not repeated again.

"ASA apologises for the inconvenience that was caused to the athletes‚ the sponsors‚ the representatives and Stillwater Sports.

"Concealing logos also violated ASA’s own rule 24‚ which‚ among other things‚ forbids “unauthorised marketing.”

READ MORE:

Sascoc inquiry: 'It sounds to me like a whole bunch of corrupt activities'

Committee members probing SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) governance matters have branded as corrupt the “common practice” of ...
Sport
4 days ago

Sparks fly as dismissed Sascoc CEO Reddy makes his submission

Dismissed Sascoc CEO Tubby Reddy acted in a way that was “tantamount to fraud”‚ a member of the ministerial committee of inquiry into SA Sports ...
Sport
4 days ago

Sascoc board member met investigator from 'mystery' company

SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board member Les Williams says he met an investigator from a company that has been widely ...
Sport
6 days ago

Sascoc board members spent less than 10% of their time on sports issues

SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board members have spent less than 10% of their time discussing sports issues in recent times‚ ...
Sport
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Stormers have more bad injury news Rugby
  2. Rebuilding efforts begin for Bafana after failure to qualify for World Cup Soccer
  3. Puma SA sets the record straight on Athletix Grand Prix meeting Sport
  4. David Silva service at Stoke sends Manchester City closer to title Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Driver escapes death after runaway truck crashes into Umhlanga promenade
Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban

Related articles

  1. Wayde van Niekerk vows to come back stronger from injury Sport
  2. ASA bungle mars biggest athletics meet in decades Sport
  3. Jobodwana must wait to see newborn son after beating Gatlin Sport
  4. Akani Simbine gets down to business ahead of the Commonwealth Games Sport
  5. Gatlin remembers an emotional time when he cried after Bolt beat him Sport
  6. Pretoria perfect setting for Jobodwana to finally get the better of Gatlin Sport
  7. Isaac Makwala eyes elite club ruled by Wayde van Niekerk  Sport
  8. Jobodwana storms to victory in 200m at Ruimsig Sport
  9. Isaac Makwala to face Anaso Jobodwana‚ Munyai on Thursday Sport
  10. One way or another‚ Jobodwana will 'be present' at the birth of his child Sport
X