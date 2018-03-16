Clarence Munyai breaks Wayde van Niekerk’s SA record

Clarence Munyai rocked the Tuks stadium to its foundations as he broke Wayde van Niekerk’s 200m South African record at the national championships on Friday afternoon.

He clocked an incredible 19.69sec — the 10th fastest in the world ever — as he knocked 0.15 off the 19.84 mark Van Niekerk set last year. Munyai had a legal wind of 1.5mps at his back.

Munyai‚ 20‚ said afterwards he wasn’t expecting to go that fast. “I thought I had a 19.8 in my legs.”

Van Niekerk‚ the defending champion in this event‚ is not competing here because of injury.