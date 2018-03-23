What a clock up! Caster misses Zola's record amid timing debacle

Most of the talk ahead of this meet at the Dal Josaphat stadium had been about Caster Semenya and her bid to break Zola Budd’s 34-year-old 1500m record.

As the starter’s gun sounded, a technician was working on the trackside clock, which was dead to the world at that moment.

Luckily the clock on the giant TV screen was working, or so spectators thought, and it showed that Semenya — who had been closely tailed by US-based Dom Scott until she accelerated on the final lap — was on track to beat Budd’s 4min 01.81sec mark.

The crowd lapped up every moment of the race, cheering them all the way. And why not?

As Semenya stormed down the home straight the clock said she was going to smash the mark, 3:55, 3:56 and 3:57 as she hit the line. Okay, maybe it was 3:58.

Not a chance — the clock suddenly tele-transported to 4:02.50, even slower than Semenya’s 4:01.99 best.

But Semenya insisted she was not disappointed, saying she was happy with her performance. “I was just more focused on my rhythm,” she explained, adding: “I’m not here to break a record.”

Poor Scott was thinking her second place was faster than her 4:08.04 personal best, only to find out she was 0.57sec short.

She smiled widely nonetheless, but still, she had spent just more than three-and-a-half laps thinking the record was about to fall. “Why there’s no clock working?”

Good question. By the time Simbine, in the final event of the night, was asked what he thought, he responded in his usual diplomatic way: “I don’t know where I stopped the clock, but I’m happy I won.”

One of the organisers said timing would be sorted out for next year’s series; the three meets have created an appetite for more meets, and they will look at improving the technical standards.

For Jobodwana, who’s heading to the Commonwealth Games in Australia next weekend, his 20.07 was his fastest 200m since winning bronze at the 2015 world championships.

He looked to have it sewn up, but he couldn’t hold off the Madibaz sports management student, Adams, over the final few metres.