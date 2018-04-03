Female gamers new Overwatch heroes in SA

What is your ranking in Overwatch?

A player’s ranking is represented as a Skill Rating (SR) between 1 and 5000 ranging from Bronze to Top 500. As a solo player I have reached High Diamond (3000-3499 SR) and am working on achieving Master rank.

Your opinion on the state of Overwatch in South Africa?

I would like to see it grow more. I am involved in all aspects of the local community such as the Facebook Overwatch group and TheBarnical’s (Christopher England) Discord server, so that I can meet other Overwatch players. A lot of people are scared of ping but in my opinion it is still very playable. We have players in South Africa that have reached the top 500 in Overwatch which is excellent. I believe the community has the potential to expand.

What has been your experience as a female gamer in South Africa?

At first I was too nervous to get directly involved with the SA gaming community but then I saw a post on the Overwatch SA group of a clan called Valhalla (the biggest all-female multi-gaming organisation (MGO) in South Africa.) They started this whole female gaming drive which is such a great idea as some girls are intimidated to play with the boys initially. Some women are just more comfortable to start playing in teams if they know that there are other female gamers in it. Obviously not all female players feel like this, many are just naturally more comfortable but others aren’t.

Myself, I was nervous in the beginning but I have completely changed my mind-set about the South African Overwatch gaming community. Everyone is very welcoming.

I think for the short term, all-female teams are great to get more females involved in the gaming community, but I hope that in the long term, genders can be put aside and it will only be about the individual’s skill set.

Tell us about 2CP…

We recently started a team called 2CP and we will be playing Overwatch competitively and participate in all the competitions. We have not been placed yet as we only formed after rAge in October 2017. We’ve been playing a lot of scrims and doing really well. We aspire to play against the top teams and we have already registered for VS Gaming League. I believe we have a lot of potential.