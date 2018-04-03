The battle of the Valkyries

The first Valkyrie Challenge, hosted in August 2017, was widely acclaimed as a roaring success, featuring two ladies’ teams battling for the R50,000 prize pool. This year Mettlestate is turning it up to 11, offering multiple teams two seasons of play, each worth their own R50,000 paychecks.

But the mid-February announcement of the new Valkyrie Challenge, now sponsored by gaming hardware manufacturer ASUS ROG, was met with a mix of adoration and resistance – a common occurrence when people who have previously dominated an activity are excluded from taking part in an event.

Growing potential

We decided to reignite our conversation with Christin ‘christin2ssb’ Meistre (captain of the Energy eSports Finesse team that won the first Valkyrie Challenge) and speak to her about why people really should be making a fuss about the new competition.

“The female community as a whole is growing at the moment due to players finally stepping out and making names for themselves. Big MGOs and sponsors are also seeing the potential female gaming has in South Africa. Leagues and games are being cast – mainly by Mettlestate who, true to their slogan, are forging the future.

"The potential I’m talking about is the talent we have in South Africa. There are a lot of girls playing games that are overlooked, but in fact would be able to keep up against many top international girls.

"As well as the potential to bring in a profit through an audience and sponsors. Because girls in a more competitive scene is such a ‘new thing’, an audience is created as more and more people are curious to see the story of the rise of someone through the ranks.

"Without a doubt we have more than one female gamer in South Africa that could be playing at an international level, given the correct support and platform to show off their talent.”