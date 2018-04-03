Where to now for SA esports?

South African teams were not able to get the results they were hoping for at the World Esports Games in China recently and that got us thinking that maybe it’s time to start reining in our expectations for our teams at international events.

The annual pilgrimage to China is one of our local scene’s best opportunities to show what we all believe deep down about South African esports: We’ve got the talent and it’s time to put the country on the nerd map. That creates huge amounts of pressure and expectations on the players taking part, both from their teams and us watching at home.

Facing the facts

Unfortunately, things have not quite gone to plan over the last few years and there are only so many articles that can be written about the positives that can be taken away from another disappointing performance at an international event.

What we need is hard truths and direct, no-nonsense answers from someone who is not afraid of being open and honest or facing a backlash on social media for expressing his opinions.

Doing our best to phrase the questions in a way that wouldn’t get him into too much trouble, we turned to Trevor ‘kaNibalistic’ Morley.

We’ve highlighted the usual reasons many, many times before: Lag, the geographical distance to any established scenes making it difficult to practice at a high level consistently and the lack of money to allow players to actually earn a living out of playing games. Trevor had his own list to add.

“I would say the biggest advantage [European teams] have over us is the fact that they can play against five different tier 1 teams all with different styles. I can’t stress enough how important that is because when you get to a tournament not every team plays the exact same. So if you are able to scrim against different playstyles daily, it makes you much more flexible against any type of opponent.

Personally I believe the setbacks we face right now are:

1.) Lack of [local] tournaments (Dota and CS:GO). On one hand, yes, the ESL tournament that was hosted last year was amazing, production was something we’ve never seen before but that’s one tournament. The only other tournament last year to come close to ESL was Mettlestate, but the dates are months apart.

2.) Lack of proper sponsorship and funding: Sponsorship these days means much more than just giving a player a mouse and keyboard. Sponsorship needs to give you stability and assurance.

3.) Lack of new/young players: There isn’t an influx of many new players who aspire to be professional gamers. It might have to do with the previous two points I mentioned. Needless to say, we need more kids in high school to start playing at a young age and get dedicated while they are still in their teens. Those will be the best players in the country in the years to come.One last thing I want to mention is something that has been bothering me for years: Are you as a player using your time as efficiently as possible? Many players like to say ‘I play X amount every day’, which is nice, but are you actually spending that time to efficiently get better?

This can be taken into context with scrims as well. Are you just trying to win the scrim or are you actually learning from every round and focusing on HOW you won the round instead of the fact that you won the round.”