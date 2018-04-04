Commonwealth Games hit by indecent assault case

The Commonwealth Games were hit by an indecent assault case on Wednesday as police investigated a Mauritian athlete's complaint of "inappropriate touching" by a team official.

Just hours before the opening ceremony, Australian state police said they had launched a criminal probe after a complaint was made overnight.

Mauritian media said chef de mission Kaysee Teeroovengadum had been accused of the offence and had stepped down, but that he remained in Gold Coast, the Games' host city.

"The Queensland Police Service is currently investigating a complaint in relation to an allegation of assault of an aggravated nature involving an athlete and an official from the Mauritius team," Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski told reporters.

"This is a criminal investigation that is currently underway. We are giving it absolute priority and anticipate being able to resolve the issue over the coming days."