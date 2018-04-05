The sun came out to congratulate Henri Schoeman on Thursday afternoon after he had pocketed the Commonwealth Games triathlon gold.

But the rain clouds that had ruled the sky over the course in Gold Coast‚ Australia from before the start of the race hung above the sore heads of England’s vanquished brothers‚ Alistair and Jonathan.

The once indomitable duo — first and second in Glasgow 2014 and the 2016 Olympics in Rio‚ and first and third at the London 2012 Games — didn’t like missing the podium one little bit.

Schoeman had stuck to two-time Olympic champion Alistair on the 750m swim‚ and in the 20km cycle he and the siblings were in the lead group of six.

But when Schoeman hit the gas early on the 5km run‚ none of the others responded and he went off alone to win SA’s first medal of the Gold Coast showpiece and the nation’s first triathlon Games gold.

A beaming Schoeman‚ who took the Olympic bronze behind the Brownlees in 2016‚ afterwards spoke about how he had finally stepped out of their shadow.

“The spotlight was around them [in Rio] and I was out of the picture. I had photographers saying ‘out the way‚ I want a picture of the Brownlees’‚” he recalled with a laugh.

It didn’t help when he won the season-ending World Triathlon Series race that year after Alistair sacrificed a certain victory to turn to help stricken Jonny near the finish line‚ allowing a hesitant Schoeman to overtake him.

The poor guy was panned by Brownlee sycophants on social media for winning the race.

On Thursday Schoeman won fair and square‚ ahead of Australia’s fast-finishing Jacob Birtwhistle and Marc Austin of Scotland.

“To be able to come out this year‚ win Abu Dhabi [the first World Triathlon Series event of the season‚ where Jonathan finished seventh] all by myself‚ no drama‚ win Commonwealth Games‚ no drama‚ all by myself‚ finally getting all the spotlight‚ all the attention and all the credit that I deserve‚ I’m just so happy to get that now.”

This was his time in the sun‚ but the Brownlees could only throw shade at him.

Alistair‚ 10th‚ and Jonathan‚ seventh‚ sounded like sulking children‚ both claiming they had injuries earlier in the year that had hindered training.

“I would have preferred my calf to be good two months ago. If it was and I was able to train in that time‚ I reckon I would have been able to win that race‚” said Alistair.

Jonathan‚ asked what went through his mind when he saw Schoeman break‚ replied: “My first thought was ‘I wish I was fit’‚ I would’ve ran with him.

“My body has let me down this year more than Alistair’s‚” he added.

Schoeman’s compatriot‚ Richard Murray‚ the bronze medallist four years ago and fourth at the Olympics‚ finished sixth‚ but he was happy for Schoeman.

The duo produced a magical moment just before the end‚ as they passed each other in front of the grand stand; Schoeman was on the home straight and Murray was coming in his direction in the adjacent lane‚ heading towards the final turn.

Murray waved a congratulatory finger at him and readied for a high five — they missed each other and Murray laughed afterwards as he described it as clumsy‚ but that was a free lesson in grace for the Brownlees.

Murray had shouted at the third Englishman in the field‚ Thomas Bishop‚ for holding up the chase group on the cycle leg.

With nobody wanting to attack the lead group‚ Murray had to force the pace as he tried to catch up‚ and he paid the price on the run‚ normally his strongest leg.

“After the first lap [of the run] I didn’t have the extra gear. But I’m happy‚ I gave it my best.”

Schoeman and Murray will team up with Gill Sanders‚ 15th in the women’s race‚ and Simone Ackermann‚ who was 18th after crashing in the cycle leg while lying fifth‚ in the mixed team relay on Saturday.

Schoeman‚ Murray and Sanders were part of the SA team that took silver at Glasgow 2014‚ but the results here on Thursday suggest they’ll have a dog fight against England‚ New Zealand and Australia.

The hosts will probably start as favourites based on Thursday’s results‚ with their men finishing second and fourth‚ and their women fifth and ninth.

England’s women were second and fourth to go with the Brownlees’ seventh and 10th and New Zealand’s men were fifth and 11th‚ and their women seventh and 10th.